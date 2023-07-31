A fire Friday afternoon at McCain Foods damaged the company's roof as well as the west side of the building, says the Grand Island Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched in response to an automatic fire alarm at 5:17 p.m.

While responding, GIFD crews were advised the roof of the plant was on fire. Upon arrival, GIFD crews confirmed the fire on the roof, "as well as fire extension to the interior of the plant in the west portion of the building," says a news release.

About 20 GIFD firefighters responded to the fire, bringing four fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and a battalion chief vehicle. The crews remained on the scene until 8:16 p.m.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office determined that the cause of the fire was accidental "due to ongoing repair work."

The direct fire damage was estimated to be $125,000 "but the total cost is expected to be higher due to stopped or limited operations at McCain Foods until all repairs can be made," the release said.

Due to high temperatures outside, fire personnel were rotated as much as possible "during the active firefighting operations. No firefighters were injured during the emergency response but one civilian bystander was evaluated by GIFD personnel for heat-related issues," the news release says.

On a Facebook post, Fire Chief Cory Schmidt wrote that he was "so proud of the men and women of the GIFD for their work battling" the roof fire at McCain Foods.

"Despite the upper 90-degree temperatures, GIFD crews put on their protective gear and made a quick stop on a fire that would have been devastating to one of our community’s largest employers. I’m humbled to be a part of such an amazing group of professionals," Schmidt wrote.

The response, Schmidt wrote, "is an example of why the dollars, resources and support from the mayor, city council and community are so important when it comes to life and property saving measures."