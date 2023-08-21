Four cats and a dog lost their lives in a West Park Plaza mobile home fire early Sunday morning that may have been set deliberately.

The fire, at 110 North Lane, was reported at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

A 40-year-old woman came home, saw smoke, closed the door and called 911, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department.

Firefighters found fires burning in multiple rooms. The fires "basically put themselves out" because the doors were mostly shut, Kuehl said.

Because there were different areas of origin in different bedrooms, on opposite ends of the trailer, firefighters called the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office.

It appears that "someone used an accelerant" and "that the fire was lit on purpose," said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

"We do have reason to believe that they knew the animals were in the residence at the time they lit the fire," Duering said.

No one has been arrested.

The mobile home is currently unlivable, Kuehl said. Damage is estimated at $5,000.