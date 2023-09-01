An accident Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Faidley Avenue in Grand Island has left one man dead.

The victim’s name has not been released as of late Friday evening, according to a press release from the Grand Island Police Department.

GIPD responded to the accident shortly after 10 a.m. Friday where it was determined a tractor-trailer had hit a pedestrian. The victim was transported to CHI Health St. Francis and later life-flighted to CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha where he died from his injuries about four hours after the accident.

GIPD reports the victim was a 60-year-old male, but the department is still working to determine his current residence and next of kin.

The tractor-trailer involved was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hampton who was northbound on Highway 281 through the intersection at Faidley Avenue under a green traffic signal. Upon observing the pedestrian, the driver attempted to avoid collision by taking evasive action and driving onto the center island dividing northbound and southbound traffic. However, the pedestrian was struck by the trailer.

This incident is an active investigation, and anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Grand Island Police Department.