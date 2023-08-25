A dog attacked a Grand Island postman while he delivered mail.

Animal Control did not release the postal employee's identity, but the injured man's name is Chin Lim. Lim was the victim of a severe dog bite Tuesday afternoon while delivering mail near 14th and Cleburn streets.

He was taken to CHI St. Francis and later transferred to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Animal Control Officer Elliott Andrews did not know Thursday if Lim is still in the Omaha hospital.

Animal Control's Facebook post said the man was the victim of a severe dog bite.

At some point during the attack, it appeared that the victim fell to the ground, Andrews said. Animal Control is not certain if "there was a true bite that did occur. But we don't take any chances there," Andrews said.

In the absence of evidence, Animal Control assumes "there was a laceration" and that the dog's saliva could have come in contact with the victim.

After the attack, which happened in the early afternoon, the dog was seized by Animal Control and taken to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

The animal was up to date on its rabies vaccination. But under state law, after a bite an animal must remain under observation for a 10-day quarantine period even if it has been vaccinated.

If a dog's vaccination is up to date, the animal is "legally allowed to finish that observation at home under control of the owner, but also (under) scrutiny of Animal Control," Andrews said.

The dog is back with its owners to finish out the 10-day period. But it will be monitored.

The canine was also deemed a dangerous animal. "So it'll be following very strict protocol moving forward and (under) very strict scrutiny on Animal Control's part," Andrews said.

The dog's owners were issued two citations.

One was an enclosure violation. The dog had been tied up before the postman arrived, but its tether failed, Andrews said. Because the dog had been restrained, the owners were not cited for allowing an animal to run at large.

The other citation was for the dog being unlicensed.

An account has been set up for Lim's family at Five Points Bank.