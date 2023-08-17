A 28-year-old Grand Island man died in a Tuesday accident in Merrick County involving a farm tractor and a car.

Zachary Lepant was the driver of the car. The accident took place shortly after 6 p.m., in the area of State Highway 14 near Q Road.

The driver and sole occupant of the John Deere 4440, 22-year-old Fullerton resident James Wetovick, was transported to a local hospital where he was evaluated and released.

According to the preliminary investigation, Wetovick was traveling north on Highway 14 when he crossed into the southbound lane, striking Lepant’s vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Venue.

Lepant, the car’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is still pending at this time,” says a news release. “No final determination has been made. Seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this accident.”

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Central City Ambulance, the Central City Volunteer Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit.

“Anytime there is the tragic loss of life we are reminded just how fragile life can be. We are keeping Mr. Lepant’s wife, family and friends as well as the Wetovick family in our constant thoughts and prayers,” says the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. “We, as an agency, are thankful for the collaboration between our local emergency services. These types of incidents are also difficult for first responders and if we were not able to work together as a team our ability to assist those truly in need would be hampered.”