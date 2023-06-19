A woman and a 4-year-old boy were found inside a closet as Grand Island firefighters cleared a house during a small structure fire Saturday afternoon.

The woman, Jessica Fountain, was arrested after the fire on a Hall County warrant and for intentional child abuse with no injury.

Fountain, 35, was wanted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Another adult was inside the house, at 604 S. Eddy St., during the fire. That person was not arrested.

Grand Island police believe Fountain was purposefully hiding from firefighters and police.

"We believe she was deliberately hiding because of the warrant for her arrest," GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said Monday.

Fountain and the boy were covered with blankets and clothing inside the upstairs closet.

Fountain told police she never heard firefighters call out to her and denied she was hiding.

Duering said the placement of blankets wasn't consistent with her being unaware of the fire.

"She had plenty of opportunity and in fact was given verbal instruction to vacate the house," Duering said.

In trying to avoid police, Fountain was putting the 4-year-old in danger, Duering said.

The fire was caused by an outside smoker grill that was too close to the house, said Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl of the Grand Island Fire Department.

The fire was called in by neighbors at about 2:50 p.m. One neighbor saw smoke, and another saw flames.

When firefighters arrived, they "did a quick attack to get the fire knocked down," Kuehl said.

The firefighters then went in the house "to make sure nothing was going on there. And that's when they found the occupants in the house," Kuehl said.

As far as firefighters understand, the three occupants didn't know the exterior of the house was on fire. None of the three required medical attention.

It took five minutes or less to extinguish the fire, Kuehl said.

The blaze caused about $7,500 worth of damage to the house. "All exterior damage. No interior damage," Kuehl said.

The two adults and child were located by following standard procedure.

"Our normal operating procedure is to search the house from top to bottom, inside out, no matter what's going on," Kuehl said.

Two separate crews "will go in and do the same search just to duplicate and to make sure nothing was missed. So that's just our normal operating procedure," Kuehl said.

"For us, it wasn't much of a fire at all. It was just a quick attack fire and they put it out and did the rest of the things that we do. And that was it," Kuehl said.