A teenager died and several were injured in a utility vehicle accident in Hall County.

Jacqueline Torres, 18, of Grand Island, died from injuries suffered in a wreck that occurred early Sunday, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

The department said after 1 a.m. on Sunday deputies and medics were called to an injury accident involving a "side-by-side utility vehicle" at 5419 Old Potash Highway in Grand Island.

The 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it tipped, ejecting all six occupants, the department said. Several passengers were taken to CHI Health St. Francis for treatment. Torres died from her injuries.

The department said the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department assisted. An investigation continues.

An attempt to get additional details on Tuesday wasn't immediately successful.