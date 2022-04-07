Truck carrying tortillas stolen from Grand Island crashes on I-80 following pursuit

A Lincoln woman who apparently had a craving for Mexican food drove a truckload of stolen tortillas in reckless fashion on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning, trying to elude the Nebraska State Patrol.

Troopers say 24-year-old Tanika Beacham wove between lanes and left the roadway at times as she piloted a 26-foot yellow Penske truck that contained three pallets of tortillas. The pursuit ended when the truck entered the median and rolled onto its side in Hall County.

The driver allegedly stole the truck from outside the La Mexicana Tortilla Factory, 383 N. Pine St., in Grand Island.

The truck was being loaded at about 3 a.m. Wednesday when it was taken. Beacham allegedly drove away in the vehicle during a break in the loading process.

At about 8:20 a.m., the State Patrol was notified that a box truck had fled an attempted traffic stop with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office in Kearney. About five minutes later, a trooper located the truck as it was traveling eastbound on I-80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again refused to stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, State Patrol dispatch learned that the truck had been reported stolen out of Grand Island. Near mile marker 305 of I-80, the truck entered the median and rolled onto its side. Troopers then were able to take the driver into custody.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 20 minutes, with speeds of about 70 mph. Grand Island police valued the tortillas at $3,000. Fortunately, La Mexicana is insured.

Beacham was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island for medical clearance. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was at the Hall County Jail.

She was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension and having an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.

