Two boys were cited for setting fire to playground equipment at Newell Elementary School in Grand Island.

Grand Island Public Schools said it was alerted around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a smoking fire in the playground area. Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department crews "arrived on the scene quickly and resolved the situation within minutes," the district said.

The police department said an investigation determined the fire had been intentionally. The entire playground set was destroyed.

Two juvenile males were cited for criminal mischief, police said.