A 22-year-old Grand Island man suspected of causing an accident early Sunday was apprehended by Grand Island police a few blocks away from the vehicle he had fled on foot.

A little while earlier, police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevy Colorado believed to be driven by Marco Guerrero Munoz.

At about 12:40 a.m., police say, Munoz ran a red light at First and Walnut streets. The driver of the Colorado did not use a turn signal before turning west onto Second Street from Walnut. The vehicle also made an improper turn on Second Street going into the far right lane of traffic. The Colorado then proceeded at a high rate of speed and turned onto Cleburn Street, squealing its tires as it turned.

An officer activated his lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which continued at a high rate of speed without regard to others on the road. The officer discontinued the traffic stop at Third and Cleburn.

Shortly thereafter, police were informed of a two-car accident at 10th and Eddy streets. When police arrived, they were advised that the driver of a white Chevy Colorado had fled on foot.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a black Toyota Highlander, were injured and transported to CHI Health St. Francis for treatment.

Guerrero Munoz, the registered owner and driver of the Chevy Colorado, was caught by officers running a few blocks away.

Police say there were open containers of alcohol inside the Colorado. Guerrero Munoz submitted to a preliminary breath test and failed it, police say. It showed a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater. He refused a chemical test and was booked into Hall County Jail for driving under the influence, failure to render aid on an injury accident, having an open container and refusal of a chemical test.

The people inside the Toyota Highlander were a 50-year-old female, a 12-year-old female and a 16-year-old male.

From the earlier incident, Guerroro Munoz was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, disobeying a traffic signal, failure to use a turning signal and making an improper turn.