Accident leaves Central City’s State Theater wall in pieces

Elements of the theater, like the refinished auditorium floor and COVID-inspired new seats, were left unscathed. The stage, which hosts musical performances and plays, still sits solid.

Sunday afternoon was spent picking up what candy could be salvaged, pieces of broken stucco and rubble from the concession area. Like much of the theater’s operation, it was a team, volunteer effort.

“Luckily, a lot of the board members and previous board members were there, brought their gloves, jumped in and helped clean up,” Blodgett said. “We got it done by 4 or 4:30 (p.m.).”

Even after the destroyed wall was covered with plywood and the pieces were picked up, she said it was a painful sight.

“It is trashed,” Blodgett said. “It’s all replaceable, I keep telling myself over and over again.”

The hundreds — thousands — of volunteer hours are not replaceable. Before the accident she said, she often felt like State Theater was a second job. She already has a full-time job. After the kids were put to bed for the night, she would find herself at State Theater.

“Sometimes I just want to walk away, but I keep thinking to myself, it’s for the community,” Blodgett said.