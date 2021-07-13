Accident leaves Central City’s State Theater wall in pieces

CENTRAL CITY — Operating a small-town, nonprofit theater isn’t easy.
Neither is putting one back together.
At 12:07 p.m. Sunday, according to police reports, an accident left part of the north wall of the State Theater in Central City destroyed.
Kasey Blodgett, State Theater Board treasurer, said she could remember the start to a quiet Sunday. She cooked breakfast for the family and did some cleaning. As she vacuumed, her phone and her husband’s phone both started ringing.
The calls were about the theater.
Blodgett remembers looking at her phone after the call. It was 12:11 p.m.
“I put on my shoes and we raced to the theater,” she said. “I was pretty much in my PJs.”
Her husband, Jon, who is president of the theater’s board, headed to the theater with her. It was a short distance from the Blodgetts’ home, made shorter by the duo sprinting down the street.
The couple arrived on the scene to find traffic being redirected.
“We got down there and the van was literally in the building,” she said. A large, white Ram 1500 van was lodged into the State Theater. A Chevy Silverado had come to rest on the north side of Highway 30.
No one was injured.
“They had to have been speeding,” Blodgett said of the van’s driver, whose driver’s license indicated the individual was from Illinois, according to the accident report.
It could have been worse, Blodgett said. Volunteers — members of the eight-member theater board — go to the State Theater after hours to clean, to make minor repairs and to do paperwork. Sometimes they stop at the concession stand to grab a pop, Blodgett said.
“If someone would have been in there, they would have been dead,” she said.
The accident hit the concession stand hardest, ripping off countertops and slamming the pop machine and popcorn maker into one another.
“The pop machine was destroyed,” Blodgett said.
In many movie theaters, the concession stand is more than refreshments.
“Concessions are higher in cost because that’s the money maker,” Blodgett said.
She said the popcorn machine is going to be a challenge to replace. It will take 12 weeks and $8,000 to get a replacement.
“We can’t just write a check for $8,000,” Blodgett said.
The theater was adopted by Central City citizens in 2015. Since then fundraisers, donations and a fleet of volunteer “employees” have kept the theater going for the community.
“I can’t even tell you how many hours we’ve put into that building,” Blodgett said of the theater’s board members.
What Blodgett can tell is how expensive it is to bring the latest movies to a small town. A few years ago, it cost State Theater $1,500 just to get “Wonder Woman” “in the door,” Blodgett said.
“We didn’t come close to getting our money back,” she said.
Recently “Cruella” was featured for a few weeks. Tickets brought $625 to State Theater in a weekend, Blodgett said. Film powers-that-be often require a percentage of ticket sales returned. The movie’s screening that weekend sent $330 in admissions back to Hollywood. State Theater made about $1,400 in concessions.
“Then you throw in the accident,” she said.
No estimates for damage have been made. Monday afternoon Blodgett still was anxiously awaiting a call from the theater’s insurance company.
The big white cargo van was aimed at a relatively good spot on State Theater’s north wall, Blodgett explained.
“We had just had some stucco work done there,” she said. It hadn’t yet finished curing and settling.
“Where he had hit — it was the best place possible,” Blodgett said.
Elements of the theater, like the refinished auditorium floor and COVID-inspired new seats, were left unscathed. The stage, which hosts musical performances and plays, still sits solid.
Sunday afternoon was spent picking up what candy could be salvaged, pieces of broken stucco and rubble from the concession area. Like much of the theater’s operation, it was a team, volunteer effort.
“Luckily, a lot of the board members and previous board members were there, brought their gloves, jumped in and helped clean up,” Blodgett said. “We got it done by 4 or 4:30 (p.m.).”
Even after the destroyed wall was covered with plywood and the pieces were picked up, she said it was a painful sight.
“It is trashed,” Blodgett said. “It’s all replaceable, I keep telling myself over and over again.”
The hundreds — thousands — of volunteer hours are not replaceable. Before the accident she said, she often felt like State Theater was a second job. She already has a full-time job. After the kids were put to bed for the night, she would find herself at State Theater.
“Sometimes I just want to walk away, but I keep thinking to myself, it’s for the community,” Blodgett said.
So far it appears the community will pitch in to put State Theater’s pieces back together.
“My husband’s and my phone have been blowing up,” she said.
A lot of thought, money and effort have gone into State Theater. Things are more complicated now that the north wall’s stucco has been gouged out, and the concession stand essentially destroyed.
“We’ve got so much to think about,” Blodgett said.
The money put into the 201-seat, volunteer-run theater wasn’t on Blodgett’s mind when she arrived at the scene. She wasn’t thinking about the board paying more than $1,000 to provide entertainment. She wasn’t running the theater’s books through her mind, calculating funds brought in by popcorn and pop.
On a quiet Sunday punctuated after lunch by emergency vehicles’ flashing lights and a gathering crowd of concerned Central City citizens, Blodgett said to herself, “That’s our theater.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.