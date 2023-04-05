Northwest Public Schools did not redact student identifying information in responding to a public records request by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, according to the ACLU, which could be a violation of a federal student privacy law.

The ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska High School Press Association and former Northwest student Marcus Pennell are suing the district for alleged free speech violations related to the school's newspaper, the Viking Saga.

Because the information wasn’t already redacted, ACLU of Nebraska hid identifying student information before releasing the documents to the public, said ACLU of Nebraska attorney Jane Seu.

Pennell and NHSPA's lawsuit stems in part from Northwest Public Schools administrators reprimanding students in April 2022 from using their preferred pronouns in the high school's student newspaper.

Amelia Vance, an expert in child and student privacy, said leaving identifying student information in public records is “absolutely a FERPA violation.” Vance is vice president of youth and education privacy at the Future of Privacy Forum and founder of Public Interest Privacy Consulting.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a federal law that protects the privacy of student education records. It applies to all schools receiving funds under an applicable U.S. Department of Education program.

Under FERPA, school districts may release “directory” information.

“The sort of information that would be in a directory like email addresses, etc.,” Vance said. “FERPA is the primary federal law that governs student privacy. Essentially, it says that schools shouldn't be disclosing information without consent, or very strict requirements, and that parents and students should be able to access the information about them.”

Schools are required to tell parents and eligible students about directory information and allow them a reasonable amount of time before disclosure to request that the school not release directory information about them, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“There is some limited information that schools are allowed to disclose without consent, but it's something that parents and students have the right to opt out of,” Vance said.

Some records kept by schools – including disciplinary measures conducted by the district and special services rendered – are not considered directory information.

“When you have directory information that's combined with non-directory information – like LGBTQ status – it isn't considered directory information anymore," she said.

For example, a school cannot provide a list of who is LGBTQ at the school to an unauthorized party. Protected information can be accessed by specific school officials, including teachers and administrators.

“You're turning over information that is protected under FERPA that allows for disclosure of sensitive information,” Vance said. “Unfortunately, a lot of districts don't necessarily understand what their obligations are and the harm this sort of information (can cause when) disclosed.”

Vance said the circumstances surrounding ACLU of Nebraska’s public records request compound the issue.

Among the documents the ACLU of Nebraska received was an email to Northwest School Board member Dan Leiser from a student identifying themself in the email as “someone who is a part of the LGBTQIA+ youth.”

Also included was a March 24, 2022, email from then-Northwest newspaper journalism adviser Kirsten Gilliland to then-Northwest Public High School Principal Tim Krupicka concerning students using preferred names in their bylines. She included the names of other students, pointing out to Krupicka she was unsure what pronouns some of those students used.

“Particularly right now, with the climate around anti trans initiatives and (anti LGBTQ) … having your sexual orientation potentially shared with unknown parties, potentially something that could be posted online, or made available to people you don't know about, is really concerning.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that “youth mental health has continued to worsen … more than 1 in 5 (22%) (LGBTQ youth) attempted suicide in (2021).” The analyzed data and trends come from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The ACLU of Nebraska is not currently following up on the alleged FERPA violations, said Seu.

"To be honest, that's not something we're looking at," Seu said. "We're really focused on the on the constitutional claims."

After obtaining the records from Northwest, ACLU of Nebraska redacted the students’ names and other identifying information before releasing them as part of their announcement about the lawsuit.

“We need to make sure that the laws that are on the books are enforced, and that people trust that the laws in place will protect them and their child,” Vance said.

An investigation into a suspected FERPA violation can be initiated by a parent or guardian complaint, Vance said. Districts can lose certain federal funding for FERPA violations, but Vance said she is not aware of a case reaching that point.

An Aug. 29, 2022, email from Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards to an attorney is included in ACLU of Nebraska's public records, which references ACLU of Nebraska's public records request. Vance said that attorney was not necessarily responsible for redactions, and responsibility can depend on a district's available resources.

Vance added, "There is very clear guidance on disclosure, avoidance and identification from the Department of Education on their student privacy webpage. And so it really is unacceptable."

That attorney and Edwards did not immediately return messages on Wednesday.