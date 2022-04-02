Across the board, Grand Island Public has a shortage of education professionals

Kristin Irey, Grand Island Public Schools human resources director, said it’s a “pipeline issue” GIPS is working to remedy from within, particularly paraeducators looking for more opportunities.

“(Paraeducators) tend to be entry-level positions, lower pay and lower educational requirements,” Irey said. Grand Island Public Schools has partnered with Wayne State College and Chadron State College to help paraeducators grow their careers. “They have a couple of programs that are designed for para-to-teacher, curated for exactly what you need to go through the process to move from a paraeducator role to a full-certified educator role.

“In early childhood education, the real devastation is in the paras and the classroom aids. As a society, we put very little monetary value in early childhood. (GIPS pays) as much as we can. We pay more than day care centers because we have a more developed program and resources and grants that we rely on.”

Irey said some of those resources are being directed to help GIPS grow their own teachers, something that is still in the planning stages. “Working with these schools and our employees, we’re really supporting employees with creating more of that pipeline. We’re developing that loyalty and that excitement with Grand Island Public Schools.”

There are plenty of opportunities for growth in early childhood education. Beth Hubl, a teacher at GIPS’s Early Learning Center, has a master’s degree and two endorsements, including a background in special education. Early childhood teachers benefit from versatility. “Many of the skills that you gain in having a special ed background you use with all preschool-age kids.”

Amy Richards, GIPS Early Childhood coordinator, echoed the need for versatility. “Our teachers function as not only the general education or classroom teacher, but they also provide that specialized instruction for our students. The reason we do that is because we know that’s what works best for preschoolers. They need to have those services in place in the classroom as part of their regular day.”

Not every person interested in early childhood education has to have a master’s degree like Hubl. Irey said the most important quality someone who wants to get into early childhood education can have doesn’t go on a diploma.

“We look for someone who’s passionate about the work, passionate about children, engaged and enthusiastic. Anyone who meets the minimum requirements of hiring and has a willingness to learn, we love having those people.”

Early childhood education, Hubl said, is a prime opportunity to make difference.

“Think about how much of a difference you can make when they’re young: if we have to help kids as they get older because they’re falling behind or they are struggling probably all goes back to their early childhood years, and how their brain developed during those early childhood years ... if they had enough stimulation, if they heard enough language, if social-emotional connections, good connections with adults ... it probably all goes back to the early years.”