ACT results at Grand Island Central Catholic attributed to going 'beyond the basics'

The “full” ACT without the writing portion, according to the test’s website, costs $60. The “full” ACT, with writing section included, is $85, but ACT’s writing test is not required in state assessments.

Engle said GICC tries to ease the financial burden by offering some financial assistance for families who would otherwise not be able to afford the test through the Central Catholic Development Foundation.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s student-to-teacher ratio is smaller than many schools. Ideally the 10:1 ratio lends itself to more individualized attention to students and their academic needs, but Engle credited the school’s learning culture for their test scores.

“I think the reason that we have such high expectations for our students on the ACT is that it rests very close to what our vision and our goals are for our school right now,” he said. “One of the goals that I have for our students is for 100% of our students to graduate with college credit of one form or another.