ACT results at Grand Island Central Catholic attributed to going 'beyond the basics'

In early December Nebraska Department of Education released 2021 Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System results, which are used to assess learning in Nebraska’s public schools — but what about private and parochial schools, which are not required to take NSCAS tests?
“I think one of the common misconceptions about private education is that we don’t really expect our kids to take standardized tests,” said Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle. “That’s not true. We use a variety of norm-based measures to make sure that our students and our curriculum are where they need to be.”
If this year’s test results are any indication, GICC students are excelling, though like many other public schools and others, COVID-19 had an impact on learning.
One of GICC’s keystone assessment tools is the ACT, which is required in public schools’ assessments.
“As a college prep school, the ACT is utmost importance for our students ... that’s one of the bars used for university acceptance not only in Nebraska, but in surrounding states as well,” Engle said. “Our junior classes are very much encouraged to take the ACT, we cannot require it legally. But at the same time, our participation rate in the ACT is at or near 100%, every single year.”
ACT results for GICC’s 11th-graders had a lower average than school year 2019-20. Last year the GICC juniors marked a 22.7 average, down from 23.4 in 2019-20.
“This year’s senior class — who would have been juniors last year — is an outstanding group of kids.” Engle said. “Obviously, they’ve been dealt a pretty tough hand with everything that they’ve been through in the last few years as far as school is concerned. But they’ve impressed us.”
Assessment year 2018-19, GICC had an average overall ACT score of 24.7. “The class in 2018-19 was exceptional,” Engle said.
According to ACT Research and Policy, benchmark scores — the minimum ACT score a high school student needs to receive in order to theoretically succeed in college — are lower. Broken down into subject matter, the scores that indicate, as ACT calls “a reasonable chance of success,” are 20 in English-language arts, 22 in math and 23 in science.
Specific breakdowns of GICC’s junior-class ACT results were unavailable at the time of publication.
Taking the ACT for public high school assessment purposes is cost-free to test takers and their families because they are required. The public school ACT fees are covered by the state. However, this is not necessarily true for private schools.
The “full” ACT without the writing portion, according to the test’s website, costs $60. The “full” ACT, with writing section included, is $85, but ACT’s writing test is not required in state assessments.
Engle said GICC tries to ease the financial burden by offering some financial assistance for families who would otherwise not be able to afford the test through the Central Catholic Development Foundation.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s student-to-teacher ratio is smaller than many schools. Ideally the 10:1 ratio lends itself to more individualized attention to students and their academic needs, but Engle credited the school’s learning culture for their test scores.
“I think the reason that we have such high expectations for our students on the ACT is that it rests very close to what our vision and our goals are for our school right now,” he said. “One of the goals that I have for our students is for 100% of our students to graduate with college credit of one form or another.
"Within the next three years, I think we’re going to reach that goal. This year, we’re in the (90%), which is great," Engle added. "We have a lot of staff, myself included, with college courses, who are helping to make sure that our curriculum is not only at the level where we can offer college credit, but at a point where we’re doing it beyond just the basics.”
