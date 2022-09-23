Adam Carriker speaks to GISH athletes

Speaking to Grand Island Senior High athletes, former Husker and NFL player Adam Carriker elicited two big reactions from the audience.

Some students gasped at Carriker's answers when he was asked about his weightlifting prowess at the Thursday afternoon event.

At his peak, he said, he could bench press 550 pounds. His maximum squat was 750. Those numbers impressed the athletes, who know a thing or two about weightlifting.

Carriker addressed the GISH athletes in the school's West Gym. He was in Grand Island to speak at the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation's Harvest Gala Thursday night.

During his talk, Carriker spoke about hard work, teamwork and positive attitudes.

Strength and conditioning, he said, can benefit athletes in every sport. The work makes you stronger, bigger, faster and less likely to get hurt, he said.

Carriker talked about people who regard being somewhere as a duty vs. those who want to be there. People with a positive attitude have more fun and make more friends, he said. The attitude is contagious.

He has also noticed that people who work hard tend to be mentally tough. They are usually successful in their jobs and have greater enjoyment in life, he said.

Working together in the offseason, he said, creates a sense of unity and brings people closer together. The more things people do together, the more success and fun they have, he said.

Someone in the audience asked Carriker what he does when he's frustrated. Not every day has to be a home run, but it's important that you show up, he said.

Even if you're not in the best of spirits, make sure you at least get on base. That dedication and investment will carry over to the next day, he said.

Carriker, 38, played for the Huskers from 2003 to 2006. A first-round draft choice in 2007, the defensive lineman played eight years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and the team now known as the Washington Commanders. He's had 16 surgeries.

He now lives in Loveland, Colorado, with his wife and six children.

Carriker was born in Hastings. At the age of 3, his family moved to Kennewick, Washington.

His father, David Carriker, is a Giltner native. He still lives in Kennewick.

Carriker went on to football success even though he played on a bad high school team.

Over his four years, his team had a 2-34 record, going 0-9 his senior year. "So I'm not going to say football was a blast," said Carriker, who also played baseball and basketball.

Asked about his NFL experiences, Carriker talked about going up against Larry Allen, who was known as the strongest player in the league. A guard, Allen was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In his first game against Allen, Carriker got whipped. He decided that trying to use his strength against Allen was pointless. In their second matchup, Carriker emphasized his speed and quickness, and did much better.