Adams Central project collects face masks from Nebraska high schools and colleges

Reuben Barry, an Adams Central senior and student council president, said he and his fellow council members would “go out and trade in” masks or find masks for the project.

He added many of his peers have siblings in college or relatives attending another Nebraska high school and were able to ask them for a mask for the project.

“They can look at the board and know that they found that mask specifically,” Barry said. “It is just cool to see each individual mask, knowing how many schools there are out there that are just going through the same challenges as you are. It is comforting to know that you are never alone in a certain situation.”

As part of the face masks project, Schuck said, the student council developed the “Cornhusker Creed” to describe the intent of the project and to “tie everything together.” The creed states that while students may have struggled with COVID-19, everyone is fighting it together — “one mask, one school at a time” — to defeat the virus and that “united as one, we will fight.”

“It is a nice thing to emphasize more of what the project is and what we as a state are going through during a pandemic,” Schuck said. “It is not something that is going to happen every year, so it is nice to just create it in the history books and to remember what it was.”