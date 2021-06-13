Adams Land & Cattle offers $500 incentive for employee referrals

BROKEN BOW — Adams Land & Cattle, LLC., in Broken Bow has launched a new program incentivizing community members to refer potential employees to the company. The Community Employee Referral Program will reward Custer County residents for referring individuals they believe would be a good fit at Adams.

To refer an applicant, residents must fill out an online form located at www.adamslandandcattle.com/careers. Referrals must be received prior to application.

If a referred applicant is hired, the community member who made the referral will receive an Adams steak bundle. If the referred applicant remains employed at Adams for a year, the community member will receive a $500 incentive. There are no limits to the number of referrals that may be made.

Andrew Ambriz, executive director of the Custer County Economic Development Corp. spoke to the need for intentional recruitment efforts.