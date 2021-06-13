Adams Land & Cattle offers $500 incentive for employee referrals

BROKEN BOW — Adams Land & Cattle, LLC., in Broken Bow has launched a new program incentivizing community members to refer potential employees to the company. The Community Employee Referral Program will reward Custer County residents for referring individuals they believe would be a good fit at Adams.
To refer an applicant, residents must fill out an online form located at www.adamslandandcattle.com/careers. Referrals must be received prior to application.
If a referred applicant is hired, the community member who made the referral will receive an Adams steak bundle. If the referred applicant remains employed at Adams for a year, the community member will receive a $500 incentive. There are no limits to the number of referrals that may be made.
Andrew Ambriz, executive director of the Custer County Economic Development Corp. spoke to the need for intentional recruitment efforts.
“As of March 2021, the unemployment rate of Custer County was 1.7%. The state of Nebraska has only a 2.9% unemployment rate in March 2021 as well,” Ambriz said. “The need for a larger workforce persists at greater levels for each day yet our unemployment rate continues to creep lower. With nearly every person in our communities already working, we must direct our efforts outward to attract and recruit more people to central Nebraska and to the careers that our employers have available.”
“Community members have the opportunity to hand pick individuals they would like to see put roots in Custer County. We believe this program leverages our community’s greatest asset: its people. Those who are familiar with the community can play a role in preparing it for future generations by attracting high quality, hard-working individuals,” said Liz Babcock, ALCC’s director of organizational development and communication.
Adams Land & Cattle employs more than 150 individuals in both its office and operations, and is currently looking to hire cattle health and maintenance team members, as well as heavy equipment operators and a mill operator. A list of all available positions and the referral form can be found at www.adamslandandcattle.com by clicking on careers.