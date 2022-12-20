Additional county court judge recommended for Hall County

Nebraska's Judicial Resources Commission has recommended that Hall County get another county court judge, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein reported Tuesday.

A bill must be passed in the Legislature for that position to actually be created, Klein told the Hall County Board of Commissioners. Two county court judges, Art Wetzel and Al Corey, are now based at the Hall County Courthouse. A third judge, from Buffalo County, uses a third, smaller courtroom on a part-time basis.

It's also well-established that the county needs a judicial hearing officer for juvenile court cases. Juvenile cases are increasing in Hall County, Klein said.

At their Tuesday meeting, commissioners talked about plans to add judicial space. In addition to the courthouse, work will be done in the annex building.

Unlike most of the state, Hall County is also seeing an increased District Court workload, Klein said.

The need to pay for additional judicial space down the road is affecting some of the board's decisions today.

On Tuesday, the commissioners didn't set a bid opening date for a new heating and air conditioning system at the Hall County Department of Corrections.

If an item on the agenda had passed, the board would have scheduled the bid opening for the HVAC replacement for Jan. 31.

Commissioner Gary Quandt, though, suggested that the bid opening be pushed back 60 to 90 days. Quandt said that contractors have told him that prices are coming down. In addition, with the court project looming, the board needs to keep an eye on its spending, Quandt said.

The HVAC equipment, he said, may be old, but it's still working. The board shouldn't replace perfectly good equipment just because it has the money, Quandt said.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said it's not accurate to say the board was considering replacing perfectly good equipment.

Hall County Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said the current HVAC system dates back to 2008, when the building was built. There are problems every spring when the air conditioning is turned on, and those problems seem to be getting more serious, Bahensky said. The people from Crane, who supplied the system, said the 14 units are at about the expected lifespan of an HVAC system.

A motion made by Jane Richardson to schedule the HVAC bid opening for Jan. 31 failed on a 4-3 vote. The motion was supported by Lancaster, Richardson and Ron Peterson. It was opposed by Quandt, Butch Hurst, Karen Bredthauer and Scott Sorensen.

Also at the meeting, the board took steps toward signing a lease agreement for a T86 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader. Once the track loader arrives, the county will get rid of a piece of John Deere equipment.

In addition, the board:

Accepted the resignation of Hall County Weed Board member Kelly Markham.

Accepted bids from Ace/Eaton Metals of Kearney for 2023 spring culvert materials.

Approved three new Extension Board members: Dave Phinney, Norma Hernandez and Fernando Sanchez.