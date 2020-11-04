Additional visitation restrictions at CHI Health hospitals

Beginning today, CHI Health will implement additional visitation restrictions in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska.

Patients hospitalized at CHI Health facilities are allowed visits from only one healthy adult support person per day. A support person is someone designated by the patient to be present to help with their care needs. Social visiting is not allowed.

Support persons are required to wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth throughout their visit. This includes time spent in patient rooms. Other protective equipment also may be required in some situations.

Additional restrictions, going into effect today include:

— Visiting hours for support people will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all hospitalized patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.

— Emergency Departments, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings will continue to allow one health adult support person during regular business hours.

— If a surgery or other procedure is scheduled to begin before 7:30 a.m., one healthy adult support person will be allowed early entrance to accompany the patient.