Although the Grand Generation Center is still closed, the facility’s adult day care center is open and ready for new clients.
Because of COVID-19, the senior center closed its doors on March 16. In the meantime, several adult day care clients have not returned. Right now, five people are using the day care facility, which reopened in mid-June.
Daisy Sperling, who manages the program, wants people to know the day care center has spots available.
The center is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for up to five days a week. The facility has an entrance separate from the Grand Generation Center.
The center is open to anyone older than 18, but most of the people who use it are seniors.
The program serves as a bridge between the time people live at home and when they need a nursing home.
“Our goal is to help the family extend that time,” said Sperling.
The center serves people who need a little extra assistance, she said. They might have some physical or mental health needs, or perhaps suffer from dementia.
They might need help going to the bathroom, or need to have medication administered in the daytime.
“We can even do showers if that’s something they have trouble with at home,” Sperling said. “We can basically do anything an assisted living can do.”
Time at adult day care can give the caregiver a break. “Because caregiving is exhausting,” she said.
One day, after a woman dropped off her husband, Sperling asked what her plans were for the day.
“I’m going to go home and take a nap,” she said.
Adult day care clients spend their time playing games or doing jigsaw puzzles. If they’re so inclined, they can use the Grand Generation Center’s exercise equipment.
One client said he loved the activities. It was so much better than sitting at home watching TV, he said.
Meals are provided by the senior center. Snacks are also served.
The staff gets to know the clients well. If one of them dies, “It’s like losing a family member,” Sperling said.
Even though the number of participants is fairly small, the adult day care center is important, said Hall County Commissioner Pam Lancaster.
It’s a good option for families who perhaps can’t afford other daytime care, Lancaster said.
The average cost at the center is $10 an hour.
The service is helpful for caregivers who are working or need time to buy groceries, Lancaster said.
She said she’s devoted to the program.
“It’s a very worthy thing that we do as far as community betterment,” Lancaster said.
The care is client-driven. “Our goal is to serve the family as best we can,” Sperling said.
According to a sign on the wall, the facility keeps families together.
Some of the clients are assigned to the center by the Veterans Administration.
The day care center receives $19,000 a year in Hall County Keno funds, Lancaster said.
To use the center, people must be preregistered.
“There’s a physical assessment and an admission form that we need to fill out,” said Kena Zebert, the program’s registered nurse.
The facility is licensed by the state.
For information about the program, call 308-385-5308.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.