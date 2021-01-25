After 18 years, Valorie Bendixen is stepping down as Hall County clerk of the District Court

During the pandemic the area has seen many businesses and individuals make transitions.
One of them is Valorie Bendixen, who has been the Hall County clerk of the District Court for 18 years.
Bendixen submitted her resignation from the elected post in December. While her final official day of work will be Jan. 31, her last day in the office will be Friday.
During the pandemic, “you reassess life a little bit,” she said.
Her husband had a serious battle with COVID-19. He has recovered since.
“He’s sort of the poster child now. He has made a miraculous recovery. He did not have normal symptoms. It shut his kidneys down, and it was pretty scary for a little while,” Bendixen said.
Even before that, she was thinking about her future.
“I’ve done this job for a considerable period of time. I was already thinking that I might not run,” she said. “I had not made the decision. I had talked to my staff a little bit about that.”
And the pandemic “was a difficult time here. It’s still a difficult time — in the courthouse and certainly with juries,” Bendixen said. “That was really hard during that period of time.”
The District Court clerk also serves as jury commissioner.
“Even though there were periods of time that we ultimately just called off all juries, our office still had to prepare,” she said.
“And, of course, you can imagine, in the worst of COVID,” what it was like to get a summons for jury duty, Bendixen said.
Most people called and said they couldn’t do it.
Being on a jury at that time was an overwhelming task.
“And I felt not only responsible for my staff and what might happen to them because we stayed open the entire time,” but also had to deal with bringing in large of groups of people, she said. “So that was a lot of work.”
And then, “when my family had that scare,” Bendixen said, she had the moment that “a lot of people have either when they retire or they make big life changes.”
In making a decision, she said to herself, “You know, I feel like I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish here. I’m proud of this office. I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of our relationships. I think it’s OK for me to want to be closer to family, and spend more time with family now.”
Bendixen, 58, is moving to Lincoln to take a new job. She can’t talk about her new position until it’s announced.
Last week, Jennifer Poppen was named Bendixen’s replacement.
In May, Poppen will mark 20 years working in the clerk of District Court office. She has been chief deputy for 18 years.
Poppen actually has worked in the office longer than Bendixen.
She began in May 2001, starting as a data entry clerk. She had been chief deputy for about a year before Bendixen started work in January 2003.
Bendixen knows that Poppen can do the job.
Poppen has gone through all of the improvements and changes made during Bendixen’s tenure.
“She went through that with me. She experienced the office prior to me being here and then after I’ve been here. She’s been a great coworker. She’s been good with staff,” Bendixen said.
When Bendixen’s husband had COVID-19, he was in the intensive care unit for some time and then remained in the hospital.
Although she never got the virus, she had to quarantine.
Poppen filled in capably during that time.
Bendixen said, “It was very hard for me to work from home, during some of that stress. So she took that on.”
Poppen has been involved with jury trials. Even though some tasks have been Bendixen’s responsibility, “I know that she’s fully capable of doing those things. And she’ll be fine,” Bendixen said.
Besides, “She is a phone call away from me, and I’m a phone call away from her. So she knows that she can call me anytime, and I think that in my next job she’ll be continuing to see me on and off,” Bendixen said.
Bendixen was raised in Kimball and graduated from Gering High School.
At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she majored in psychology and minored in Spanish and sociology.
Her knowledge of Spanish, by the way, has helped her communicate with many people who approach the counter at the clerk’s office.
After graduation, Bendixen worked in drug and alcohol treatment for a private company in Lincoln.
She then worked for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. When the Hastings Correctional Center opened, she worked there for about five years as a unit supervisor.
From 1991 until 2003, Bendixen worked for the state Department of Probation.
The clerk of the District Court is elected to a four-year term. Bendixen was last elected in 2018.
Poppen lived in Hastings until moving to Grand Island in junior high. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
While in high school, she worked for the Social Security Administration.
After high school, Poppen worked for a Paine Webber brokerage firm.
The District Court clerk’s office has many duties.
All documents filed with the District Court “come in here either electronically or hard copy, and we disperse them out to all the parties that need them,” Bendixen said.
In addition, “We are the financial managers of the moneys held for the District Court,” she said.
Being the jury commissioner is a lot of work, Bendixen said. “And it’s the kind of work that’s constant.”
The office interacts with everyone in the county who is summoned for jury duty. “Not just certain wards — everybody that gets summoned.”
In addition to the District Court, the jury commissioner also works with county juries.
The office is responsible for summoning jurors, preparing documents and “keeping track of those jurors,” Bendixen said. As the jury trials begin, she gives the names to the county court judges, their bailiffs and the court magistrate.
In District Court trials, the jury commissioner participates in selecting the jury. During the selection process, Bendixen pulls the names out of a bucket and keeps track of the potential jurors as they’re struck off by the attorneys. That sheet is called a talisman sheet.
The jury commissioner reads off the names of those who are selected for the panel.
“Since I’ve been here,” the jury commissioner also reads the verdicts, Bendixen said.
Many people come to the clerk of District Court counter. Some want to file documents. Some are looking for records.
“That is one of the largest parts of our jobs, is keeping the record of the court,” Bendixen said.
Some individuals want copies. Some want to make payments on judgments.
Some people want to file new cases. Some of them have questions about jury duty.
Some want to file a protection order. For those, “we handle the paperwork,” Bendixen said.
The District Court clerk forwards them to county and District Court judges, who will decide on each case. “And then we’re responsible for getting it sent out to parties,” she said.
In addition, the clerk supervises the local passport office, which has nine full-time employees and one part-time worker.
Bendixen has lived in Grand Island since the end of 1990.
She raised her children here, and they graduated from high school here. So she has a strong connection to Grand Island.
Bendixen will miss her staff — “every single one of them,” she said.
“The staff has been great to work with. I’ve been blessed over the years. I will miss my relationships with the judges. I’m guessing I’m still going to get some of that,” she said.
During the years, Bendixen said, she has become “pretty good friends” with people in other agencies, including the county attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office.
Poppen said that under Bendixen’s leadership, “this office runs smoothly. We have a good relationship with the other agencies, and we hope to maintain that professionalism.”
She knows that becoming clerk of the District Court is “a big undertaking,” but she feels she has the skills and the ability to learn the additional duties. “I’m excited to take on that responsibility,” she said.
Poppen knows about working hard. To work in the clerk’s office takes dedication, she said.
Dedication to the job “comes from the things that you do and serving the people of Hall County. It becomes part of your life,” Poppen said.