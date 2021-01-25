After 18 years, Valorie Bendixen is stepping down as Hall County clerk of the District Court

“Even though there were periods of time that we ultimately just called off all juries, our office still had to prepare,” she said.

“And, of course, you can imagine, in the worst of COVID,” what it was like to get a summons for jury duty, Bendixen said.

Most people called and said they couldn’t do it.

Being on a jury at that time was an overwhelming task.

“And I felt not only responsible for my staff and what might happen to them because we stayed open the entire time,” but also had to deal with bringing in large of groups of people, she said. “So that was a lot of work.”

And then, “when my family had that scare,” Bendixen said, she had the moment that “a lot of people have either when they retire or they make big life changes.”

In making a decision, she said to herself, “You know, I feel like I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish here. I’m proud of this office. I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of our relationships. I think it’s OK for me to want to be closer to family, and spend more time with family now.”

Bendixen, 58, is moving to Lincoln to take a new job. She can’t talk about her new position until it’s announced.