After 25 years, Frank Bergmark retires from Hall County Sheriff’s Office

He was a deputy for eight of his 25 years with the sheriff’s department. For almost four years, he was assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. He had two stints with the Criminal Investigation Division, totaling 10 or 12 years.

What does CID do?

“After the initial reports are taken by uniformed deputies, if there’s followup or investigation to be done, CID will do that,” Bergmark said.

That division includes two criminal investigators, a drug investigator and a support person.

He enjoyed his CID work the most.

“It was fun to see the young investigators grow and mature in their field and get better at doing their job,” Bergmark said.

The last 25 years have gone by quickly, he said.

“This is the fourth sheriff I’ve worked for. So there’s always been some changes, usually for the better,” Bergmark said.

“I think the biggest change was how much technology has come into the job in the last 25 years. When I started we had a radio with four channels and a radar unit, and that was it,” he said.