After 25 years, Frank Bergmark retires from Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Starting in November, Frank Bergmark will see a lot more of his wife, Marcia.
On Tuesday, Bergmark concluded his 25-year career with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Over the years, Bergmark has handled the day or night shift, while Marcia has worked the swing shift at Memorial Community Health in Aurora.
After 42 years, Marcia plans to retire from her hospital job in November.
For the most part, they’ve seen each other only on vacations and days off. They do ride together on Bergmark’s Indian motorcycle.
Now that he’s retired, Bergmark will be able to devote more time to his motorcycle and to golf. Right now, he golfs two days a week, alternating between Jackrabbit Run and Indianhead.
Coworkers and friends said goodbye to Bergmark, 66, at a farewell reception Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center.
Bergmark, a sergeant, has been the supervisor of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division for the last two and a half years. He joined the department in 1996.
Bergmark, who grew up near Phillips, graduated from Aurora High School in 1973. After working at a couple of factories, he was 31 when he joined the Grand Island Police Department, where he spent nine years.
He was a deputy for eight of his 25 years with the sheriff’s department. For almost four years, he was assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. He had two stints with the Criminal Investigation Division, totaling 10 or 12 years.
What does CID do?
“After the initial reports are taken by uniformed deputies, if there’s followup or investigation to be done, CID will do that,” Bergmark said.
That division includes two criminal investigators, a drug investigator and a support person.
He enjoyed his CID work the most.
“It was fun to see the young investigators grow and mature in their field and get better at doing their job,” Bergmark said.
The last 25 years have gone by quickly, he said.
“This is the fourth sheriff I’ve worked for. So there’s always been some changes, usually for the better,” Bergmark said.
“I think the biggest change was how much technology has come into the job in the last 25 years. When I started we had a radio with four channels and a radar unit, and that was it,” he said.
Now deputies have computers in their patrol units, body cameras and cameras in their cars.
Bergmark also enjoyed working on the task force.
Uniformed deputies are pretty much tied to their cars and their radios, and you “have to go where they send you,” he said. But with CID and the task force, he had more autonomy.
What’s been the toughest part of his job?
“The court system kicking people free that should just be locked up and left locked up,” Bergmark said.
He was asked what he’d like to tell the public about law enforcement.
Bergmark doesn’t think people realize the level of dedication that officers “have to the job” and to “helping other people.”
He and Marcia will celebrate their 43rd anniversary in November. They have a son who lives in Maine and a daughter in Grand Island.