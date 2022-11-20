After 36 years downtown, Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More is closing

Operating a floor covering business for 36 years is hard work.

Duane and Dee Johnson, the owners of Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More, are retiring.

“We’re really tired. It’s time,” Dee said, adding that maneuvering all of the carpeting around is “a very physical job.”

What will Duane do?

“Rest for a year. Heal up,” he said. “We carried a billion pounds on our shoulders. This is equal to running cement.”

A forklift is used in the warehouse, which is five blocks away. But hauling floor covering products around the store and putting them on display racks is tough work. Two people typically carry carpet rolls around on their shoulders.

“It’s heavy — heavy stuff,” said Duane, 72.

Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More has been part of downtown Grand Island since 1986. The business was originally located in the old Gambles location at 315 W. Third St.

The Johnsons moved to their current home, the old J.M. McDonald department store, in September of 1994.

Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More will close its doors Dec. 2. The building has been sold.

Customers are sad to hear the store is closing.

It makes Dee, 67, smile when patrons say, “Where are we going to buy our carpet now? You guys have always been so honest and helpful through the whole project.”

Some people say they like to come in because the Johnsons have become their friends.

The floor covering business has evolved. Over the last few years, customers have shown more of an interest in hard surfaces. The snap-fit, do-it-yourself products have “really taken over,” Duane said.

“But we still sell a lot of carpet,” he said. Soft surfaces still make up the majority of their business.

Many customers put throw rugs on top of the tile. One installer jokes that they’re putting two floors down.

“That tile should last forever, because you’re covering it all up,” he said.

The floor coverings are installed by people who work as subcontractors.

Duane, a Blue Hill native, has lived in Grand Island since 1973. He worked at three stores before starting his own business.

Dee, a Grand Island native, and Duane married in 1974. They have three children. Their two sons, Heath and Thad, sometimes help with the business. Their daughter, Lucy Mae, lives in Ashland.

When the business first started, it was called Carpets ‘N’ More. The name expanded when the Johnsons joined Abbey, a carpet buying group.

Over the years, the Johnsons have learned how to be successful.

“You have to sell what your products are. You just need to have the right products, and make the customer see the difference between your product and the other store’s,” Duane said.

“You have to invent your own niche,” he said. Stores have to have the right styles. Many of the Abbey products are made exclusively for Abbey dealers, he said.

But Dee says, “it still goes back to product knowledge and what you offer your customers.” Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More offers free measurements and free estimates.

In conversation, Duane and Dee determine what it is the customer actually needs and wants.

Wandering around the store on their own, customers might choose an inferior product.

“You don’t sell them that, because it’s not going to last long,” he said.

Sometimes, Dee will see parents come in with four rambunctious kids. Asking if they have any pets, she finds out they have two dogs.

“I would never sell them something expensive because it’s going to get destroyed before it ever wears out,” she said. Why burden them with the extra cost if the product’s not going to last?

It takes time and patience to build up a business, he said.

The Johnsons have had to evolve — giving customers what they want and learning about those products.

It’s “just been a great run,” he said. Grand Island and neighboring communities have “been fabulous to us. It’s just been really surprising how much business we did.”

In some cases, the store has served three generations of families. Young customers might say their parents an grandparents shopped at the store. “They said we needed to come here.”

The store has always supported local causes. “It’s just about being local, which is really good, and I think that’s alway been kind of our theme — to support Grand Island, keep the money here,” Dee said.

It was also important for them to support local schools.

“You just support the community that supports you,” she said. Having people shop locally “allowed us to be able to give back. So that was good.”

They’ve also enjoyed the revival of downtown Grand Island over the last few years.

The Johnsons talk about the days when their children would play in the store. Customers’ children would also hide as their parents shopped.

As the parents left, they’d call out, “We’re leaving now. See you!”

“And we said, ‘No you’re not. You’re taking them with you,’” Dee said.

In its closing days, Abbey Carpets ‘N’ More is offering a remnant sale — buy one, get one free.

If you stop in the next two weeks, you can also enjoy a remnant of what used to be.