After 40 years Northwest principal reflects on his education career

“I had applied for this position as high school principal at Northwest and didn’t receive the offer,” Krupicka said. He was impressed enough with the school, Northwest stuck in his mind. “I told myself and told my wife that if Northwest ever came open again, that I was going to apply.”

Fast-forward to Krupicka’s principalship at Wayne.

“The last year that I was in Wayne, the Northwest job opened up,” he said. “I was just impressed at the first time that I had interviewed – the size of school, the location of the school, the activities that they were able to offer, the community ...”

Needless to say, Krupicka was offered the job and has been Northwest High School principal since. This is also his daughter’s senior year at Northwest.

“I think there is a generational nature of education,” he said.

Krupicka recalled his second go-round at Greeley. “When I came (to Northwest) I found out that one of my students who graduated several years ago was the third generation of the same family that I was involved with educationally. I was her principal. I was her mother’s principal when I was in Greeley, and I was her grandmother’s teacher when I was in Greeley.”