After 40 years Northwest principal reflects on his education career

Northwest High School Principal Tim Krupicka heads a school more than two-and-a-half times the size of his hometown, Milligan.
“I graduated from a class of 12,” Krupicka said of Milligan High School, which was located in Fillmore County. “There were four of us that went into education.”
Krupicka recently announced his retirement after 40 years as an educator. He has been at Northwest High School for 12 years, before that serving in numerous capacities as an educator. If there is a theme to Krupicka’s career, it’s “community.”
Krupicka taught in Greeley, Nebraska, teaching 7-12 social studies, as well as coaching boys basketball and girls track, assistant coaching football and taking on some bus driver duties. Following Greeley, Krupicka taught at Dodge and Wilber-Clatonia.
In the meantime, Krupicka decided to pursue becoming a school administrator. “It was a little bit later than a lot of people because I had been in the classroom for 17 years and really enjoyed the classroom. I got to a certain point and I just felt that it was time. I was ready for a change in my life. It was time to move on and do something different.”
Eventually, Krupicka found himself doing something different in a place he’d been before: he was hired as K-12 principal at Greeley. It was during that time another job piqued his interest.
“I had applied for this position as high school principal at Northwest and didn’t receive the offer,” Krupicka said. He was impressed enough with the school, Northwest stuck in his mind. “I told myself and told my wife that if Northwest ever came open again, that I was going to apply.”
Fast-forward to Krupicka’s principalship at Wayne.
“The last year that I was in Wayne, the Northwest job opened up,” he said. “I was just impressed at the first time that I had interviewed – the size of school, the location of the school, the activities that they were able to offer, the community ...”
Needless to say, Krupicka was offered the job and has been Northwest High School principal since. This is also his daughter’s senior year at Northwest.
“I think there is a generational nature of education,” he said.
Krupicka recalled his second go-round at Greeley. “When I came (to Northwest) I found out that one of my students who graduated several years ago was the third generation of the same family that I was involved with educationally. I was her principal. I was her mother’s principal when I was in Greeley, and I was her grandmother’s teacher when I was in Greeley.”
“Forty years is a long time to be in education,” Krupicka said. “(In Milligan) we had some really good teachers. They kind of put that imprint on us. They saw a little spark in us that maybe we would be good teachers, and they encouraged that.”
Other Class D schools like Milligan (now merged with Exeter as Exeter-Milligan Public Schools) have contributed to Northwest as well.
Krupicka said, “Our current administrative staff, which includes myself as principal and three assistant principals, all graduated from Class D schools. Even though we’re a pretty large Class B school, we kind of think of ourselves – and I think our community does as well – as having a real small school feel. We know all of our kids and we want to know them well. We’ve developed that community culture around a small town feel.”
Having a positive community culture is one of the things that makes Krupicka most proud to be part of Northwest Public Schools, he said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in being the students’ principal. We’ve had a lot of athletic success here at Northwest, but along with our state championships that were won here, I’ve taken a lot of pride along with my assistant principals in winning multiple sportsmanship awards.”
Whether living in a town of 258 people or leading a school with more than 700 students, Krupicka has held on to and nurtured the spirit of community.
“There were opportunities that I could have looked at a superintendency. There’s certainly nothing wrong with (being a superintendent), but I wasn’t looking at something that was going to pull me further away from the students and the teachers. I wanted something to stay in contact with students and the teachers,” he said.
“I’m certainly going to miss the teachers and the staff that I work with every day and here at Northwest, but especially the students, you know, the real bond that I have,” Krupicka said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in being the students’ principal.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.