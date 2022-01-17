After 42 years Beth Bartlett says goodbye to CHI Health St. Francis

Physicians would approach Bartlett and say, “This isn’t about you, Beth. We respect and appreciate you,” she recalls.

“And I’d say, ‘Yeah, it is. Because that’s who I am. I am CHI.’ It was really hard to see. However, I feel like patients who have tried out the new place, a lot of them have come back and said, ‘We’re happy at St. Francis.’ So we have plenty of business and that has been good to see.”

But the trouble with Blue Cross has “probably been the hardest thing — our damaged reputation over something that we couldn’t do anything about when really nothing inside here had changed. We still had great people, gave people great care. And it was an unfortunate circumstance that went on and it was hurtful.”

The people who stayed at St. Francis “helped us rebuild and stay strong. And I think we will forever be here and be strong,” Bartlett said.