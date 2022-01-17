After 42 years Beth Bartlett says goodbye to CHI Health St. Francis

Leaving CHI Health St. Francis after 42 years, Beth Bartlett is proud of her nursing staff and she’s proud of where she works.
Bartlett, who is vice president of patient care services at CHI Health St. Francis, is retiring Feb. 5. She has been in her current role for nine years.
“I just love the people I work with, and I get my energy from my friends and co-workers,” she said.
Bartlett believes in being visible to hospital employees, talking to them and hearing their thoughts and concerns.
At least four mornings a week, she’s on hand for the 6:30 a.m. shift change.
“We have a daily safety huddle on all of our units, and so I’ll pick one to go to. I’ve always felt that it’s important to be visible,” she said.
She also checks in with the emergency room each morning.
St. Francis has a great reputation across Nebraska’s CHI Health hospitals for the care and the kindness of its employees, she said. If you get lost at St. Francis and ask for directions, an employee shouldn’t just point. “They should take you where you need to go,” she said.
The hospital’s 2020 accreditation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program was a great achievement, Bartlett said. Only 523 U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 hospitals have achieved that recognition.
It took five years of shaping the hospital’s culture before St. Francis felt ready to apply. The accreditation “was very important to me, and it took a hell of a lot of work,” Bartlett said.
The process was rigorous. One thing the Magnet representatives look for is “highly satisfied nurses,” Bartlett said. Members of the nursing staff feel they need to have a voice.
But the accreditation isn’t about just nurses, she said. It’s about the whole hospital.
Over the last six or seven years, CHI Health St. Francis has had fewer executives than it once did. The reduction in leadership, she believes, has been good for the hospital. Various departments have come together to put more focus on the patient.
In her role as vice president of patient care services, Bartlett is responsible for the work of the hospital’s 200 registered nurses.
She’s devoted a lot of time to mentoring employees. “I get a lot of joy out of seeing people grow and develop,” said Bartlet, who will turn 63 in April.
She’s also used her position to advocate for the hospital and influence decisions made within CHI Health.
Bartlett, who started work at St. Francis in May of 1979, is a Grand Island native. Her father, Gaylord Apfel, owned the Apfel-Butler-Geddes Funeral Home.
After graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1977, she received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She got her master’s degree from Nebraska Methodist College.
One reason Bartlett has stayed at St. Francis is she’s had a chance to play different roles. “Nurses have a lot of opportunities to do different things,” she said.
They’re also known for their hard work.
But people are leaving nursing in droves, partly because of COVID-19. “It’s kind of scary because you and I are getting older and there aren’t going to be people who can take care of us,” she said.
“I’m very proud of where I work. I have been proud that we’ve been the community hospital for 130-some years,” she said.
It was hard working at St. Francis in 2014 and 2015, when CHI Health was not part of the Blue Cross network.
“The whole situation back in the day with Blue Cross and how that all went down, and how we ended up with two hospitals, was really hard on me,” Bartlett said.
It was “probably the hardest thing that I ever lived through,” she said.
“There was nothing here at St. Francis that changed. It was still the high quality, good care. It was hard to see people turn their backs on us, with a situation (that) we had no control over.”
Physicians would approach Bartlett and say, “This isn’t about you, Beth. We respect and appreciate you,” she recalls.
“And I’d say, ‘Yeah, it is. Because that’s who I am. I am CHI.’ It was really hard to see. However, I feel like patients who have tried out the new place, a lot of them have come back and said, ‘We’re happy at St. Francis.’ So we have plenty of business and that has been good to see.”
But the trouble with Blue Cross has “probably been the hardest thing — our damaged reputation over something that we couldn’t do anything about when really nothing inside here had changed. We still had great people, gave people great care. And it was an unfortunate circumstance that went on and it was hurtful.”
The people who stayed at St. Francis “helped us rebuild and stay strong. And I think we will forever be here and be strong,” Bartlett said.
She thinks people appreciate the hospital’s faith-based health care. Bartlett is not Catholic, “but my faith is extremely important to me,” she said. “Faith-based hospitals, Catholic hospitals are different, when you’re not for profit. You will take care of anybody that walks in your door, regardless of whether they can pay you. We do that. And I don’t think people realize the hundreds of thousands of dollars of free care that we give away. We have no idea who’s not paying us, and we don’t care. People need you, you take care of them, regardless. And not everybody does that.”
St. Francis has “nurses right and left who pray with patients. We start all of our meetings with reflection. That sets us apart, too, and I think there are a lot of people that work here that connect with that. It’s important to them and it’s been very, very important to me.”
Bartlett’s husband, Kevin, had a long career as a teacher at Barr Middle School. He also coached golf at Grand Island Senior High.
They will soon be living in Wichita, Kansas, not far from their two daughters, Megan and Abby, who both work in health care. The Bartletts have four granddaughters and one grandson.
In a statement, CHI Health St. Francis president Ed Hannon said, “We have been truly blessed to have Beth Bartlett as a nurse and leader in our hospital for all these years. She has made an impact on so many patients, families, staff members and providers throughout the years.”