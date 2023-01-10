After 44 years, O'Boyle retiring from Five Points Bank in Grand Island

On Jan. 31, Ed O’Boyle will retire from Five Points Bank, where he has played a key role since 1978.

O’Boyle is the company’s longtime executive vice president.

Although he graduated from high school in North Platte, O’Boyle has lived in Grand Island since 1976. “It’s my home,” he says.

How does he feel about retiring?

“Well, I’m not real thrilled about it, but it’s time,” said O’Boyle, who turned 70 on Dec. 15. “It’s time.”

In a retirement letter, O’Boyle expressed thanks “to our community and all of Five Points Bank customers and employees. It has been a very enjoyable endeavor and I appreciate the Grand Island community, and a special thank you to all my banking customers. I appreciate your friendship and our business relationship.”

O’Boyle came to Grand Island to work in advertising at the Independent. In 1978, he was about to leave Grand Island for an advertising job in Denver.

He came to Five Points to say goodbye because the bank was one of his customers. Rather than saying goodbye, Bill Marshall offered him a job.

O’Boyle wasn’t sure what to do, but Rudy Liebsack of Grand Island Typewriter talked him into taking the Five Points job.

O’Boyle didn’t know how long it would last, but he’s sure he made the right decision.

“Bill Marshall made me a banker and loan officer and I have done the marketing for the bank, and our growth has been unbelievable because we care about taking care of our customers,” O’Boyle wrote in his retirement letter. “Bill Marshall was a great leader and boss.”

When O’Boyle joined Five Points 44 years ago, the bank had one location and $12 million in total assets. It now has $2.75 billion in assets, and locations in Kearney, Hastings, Sumner, Omaha, Papillion, Elkhorn and Lincoln, as well as Grand Island.

Loans from Five Points helped launch the Grand Island Surgery Center and many other successful businesses.

“It’s been a good run,” O’Boyle said. He appreciates “the time that I’ve been here, and all the people that I’ve helped.”

He will miss his customers, because they’ve become good friends. “And I’ve dealt with these people for a long time.”

O’Boyle came up with the idea of calling Five Points “the better bank.”

“Five Points Bank is definitely the Better Bank, and living, working and having my family grow up in Grand Island has been a blessing,” he wrote. “I appreciate all my friends and appreciate all my customers that I have had the privilege to have worked with and taken care of.”

O’Boyle is resisting the idea of having a public farewell, because “it’s hard saying goodbye.”

His wife of 35 years, Melanie, will continue to work as a school nurse for the Northwest School District.

“My kids have all succeeded and done well and the great education they got from the Grand Island School System is so much appreciated,” O’Boyle wrote.

The O’Boyles will stay busy watching the athletic exploits of a granddaughter, Avery, who lives with them. She is a junior at Grand Island Center Catholic.

After graduating from North Platte High School in 1971, O’Boyle spent two years in the Army, most of which was spent in Hawaii. Upon his discharge, he graduated in two and a half years from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied marketing, advertising and journalism.

Over the years, O’Boyle made many friends playing softball. One of those friends is Dick Monfort, the owner of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Almost every year, O’Boyle attends the Rockies’ home opener.