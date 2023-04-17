For a month, a loose dog kept a neighborhood on its toes as it ran around the north side of Grand Island.

Finally, on Thursday morning, the stray dog was apprehended, thanks to an alert neighborhood and Voice for Companion Animals. Tracie Pfeifle and Robyn Mays brought in the runaway in a front yard at Kingston Circle and Hancock Avenue. The dog frequently rested next to a tree in the yard during her month on the run. That home is north of Walnut Middle School.

After her long journey, the little dog was full of stickers and cockleburs.

Over the last few weeks, the dog was spotted at Grand Island Senior High, Beacon of Hope Church and running across Custer Avenue.

Before the dog was caught, Voice for Companion Animals was worried about the dog crossing high-traffic streets like Custer. "Something bad is going to happen," Mays said the day before the dog was caught.

The people from Voice for Companion Animals and volunteers had tried to capture the hound without success. The mutt didn't go where she could be cornered, refusing to hug a fence line. The dog "is incredibly smart," Mays said.

She was clever enough to avoid traps. Pursuers placed roasted chicken and a piece of cake inside traps, but the dog wouldn't fall for it.

Because she'd been on the run long enough, she wouldn't come when called, Mays said. She wanted nothing to do with people, or loud noises.

The search for the dog drew a lot of attention on Facebook.

During the dog's sojourn, people in the area of Kingston and Hancock paid close attention.

On Thursday morning, Voice from Companion Animals was again alerted that the dog was at the tree. "The neighbor saw her from across the street," Mays said.

Pfeifle and Mays were each armed with a net — the type used to clean out swimming pools. They bought each net for $15 at Walmart.

As they approached the tree, Mays distracted the dog because "the wind was out of the same direction that I was," she said.

Pfeifle came up from behind. "She used the tree as a shield while the little dog was paying attention to me," Mays said.

Pfeifle was able to get the net around the dog.

The women threw a blanket over the pooch o calm her down. "She was upset," Mays said.

They carried her to a car, put her in a wire carrier and took the dog to the Voices for Companion Animals building.

The dog quickly settled down, returning to her normal personality. "She absolutely loves people now," Mays said.

It is believed the dog doesn't have an owner. No missing dog report was ever filed.

Since her capture, a groomer has cleaned the dog up. She's received a bath and, later this week, she'll be spayed.

Mays says the dog might be a cross between a Shih Tzu and a Lhasa Apso.

"She's younger than we thought. She's about a year and a half old," Mays said.

The condition of the fur and presence of burrs made it hard to determine the dog's gender.

During the pursuit of the animals, the volunteers called the dog Hancock, in honor of the street. Now that they know she's a girl, they're calling her Hannah.

The dog is now available for adoption.

"We held her for the 72 hours. And no owner has come forward," Mays said.

"She would make a perfect pet," Mays said.

The search for Hannah was an educational experience for Voices for Companion Animals.

"We learned a lot about different tendencies that dogs have. This one definitely was not about to get caught," Mays said.

In catching her, they had to be a little more creative.

Mays had never used a net before. But it worked great, she said.

Some people are interested in the dog, but they'll have to keep an eye on Hannah.

"She definitely will need a fenced-in yard," Mays said.