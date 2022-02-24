After getting bucked off by COVID, Rodeo Grand Island returns

Members of the Sutton family, who produce Rodeo Grand Island, say this weekend’s rodeo will feature top-level athletes pursuing a berth in rodeo’s Super Bowl, quality specialty acts and an entertaining laser and pyrotechnics how.

Brent Sutton points out that this is professional rodeo. “It’s not just your local county fair,” he said.

Professional athletes will be competing Friday and Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. “It’ll be a world-class rodeo,” he said.

An indoor rodeo means “that we can do a lot more in production entertainment with lasers and pyro,” said Sutton’s mother, Kim.

“And we have one of the best pyro guys in the business, from Montana,” she said. The rodeo will benefit from an “outstanding laser group,” which comes from Texas, she said.

The lasers and pyrotechnics will be featured at all three of the rodeo performances this weekend.

“Don’t be late getting to your seat because you’re going to miss a really good opening show,” Kim Sutton said.

“I would stress that it’s good family entertainment. And it is a production, not just a rodeo,” said Brent Sutton.

The specialty act is Haley Proctor, who is “a world champion trick rider,” Kim Sutton said. The Oklahoma woman is “an outstanding young horsewoman.”

Proctor practices the art of Roman Riding, “which is extremely difficult,” she said. Proctor also does a Liberty act, “where the horse walks on its hind legs across the arena,” Kim Sutton said.

“She has been in the top five for specialty act of the year, including last year,” she said. That ranking includes all specialty acts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Money earned this weekend will help cowboys qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which held at Las Vegas in December.

Kim Sutton calls that event the Super Bowl of rodeo.

“That’s what everyone in professional rodeo is working toward, is Las Vegas,” she said.

To qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, you have to be among the top 15 earners in the year-end standings.

Almost 500 contestants are entered in Saturday’s PRCA Rodeo, which begins at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The stock on hand consists of 70 horses, 50 bulls, 100 roping steers and 50 calves.

“We hire the very best rodeo personnel,” Kim Sutton said. “We bring in other top professional stock contractors, so that the bucking stock here is really good.”

The quality of the animals is consistent. “We want a level of animal that if you entered the rodeo, you can win money on it,” she said.

The Suttons, based in Onida, S.D., have “plenty of stock at home in South Dakota, but we don’t just bring all of our stock. We bring the top end of our stock and we bring the top end of other people’s stock.”

Bringing in that stock costs money, which is why Kim Sutton is always looking for sponsors and encouraging ticket sales.

Bull riding begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. “And we’ve got a stellar lineup of guys,” Kim Sutton said.

One of the bull riders, Utah’s Josh Frost, “was leading the world two weeks ago,” she said.

Other prominent bull riders include Trey Kimsey of Oklahoma, Creek Young of Kansas and Proctor’s husband, Shane.

This will be the fifth time the Suttons have brought pro rodeo to Grand Island. The first was in 2017.

The family’s goal is to make the Grand Island event among the top five in medium-class rodeos. Classes are determined by prize money.

The Suttons have a proven track record. “We won the large indoor rodeo of the year four times in Rapid City,” Kim Sutton said.

In just their second year in Aberdeen, S.D., the Suttons’ rodeo ranked among the top five in the world in the small rodeo category.

“That’s our goal here. We want to do a professional rodeo here that hits that top 5 mark,” she said.

The family has been in the rodeo business since 1926. “And so we take a lot of pride in doing them really well,” she said.

The Suttons are on their fifth generation in the rodeo business. Kim and her husband, Steve, have three kids — Brent, Brice and Amy.

Amy’s 9-year-old son broke into the business when he sang the national anthem at the Rapid City rodeo two weeks ago. “We’ve got the sixth generation already working,” Kim said.

Sutton has a soft spot for Grand Island. “The community came and asked us to come here and do a rodeo,” she said.

They appreciated the invitation. “And we want to give your community the best possible rodeo that we can produce.”

She feels it takes three years for a rodeo to gain traction in a community.

It’s hard to get a good read on Grand Island because the 2021 rodeo was canceled by COVID-19.

The previous event, in March 2020, went on as scheduled but the virus limited attendance. Even though ticket pre-sales were good, “our crowds were probably half of what I expected,” she said.

The last Grand Island rodeo was the last professional rodeo in the United States until May 2020. The cancellation of other events actually led to good exposure for Grand Island. With the lack of other programming, the Cowboy Channel replayed the Grand Island and Rapid City rodeos for months, Kim Sutton said.

“I don’t know what to expect this year. I feel like we’re going to have good crowds,” she said.

The rodeo begins today at 10 a.m. with a slack event, for contestants who don’t fit in the time slots of the rodeo performances, The public can attend that four-hour competition free of charge.

Spreading out the rodeo over three days will hopefully have a bigger economic impact on the community, she said.

The event, she hopes, will go well with this weekend’s horse racing.

“The rodeo people love to come here and watch the live horse racing,” she said.

You can assume that horse racing people also love rodeo.

“So I think it’s a good fit,” she said.

