After six years of work, new welcome sign in place

Just in time for the Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island has a new welcome sign on south Highway 281, near Boys Town.

The sign is much bigger than its predecessor.

It is one of three signs being replaced by Grow Grand Island. New signs also will be built on east Highway 30 and at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

The total cost of the project is $229,000, which comes from food and beverage tax money allocated to Grow Grand Island.

All three of the signs are being installed by Mayhew Signs of Grand Island.

After a new electrical service is installed, each letter in Grand Island will light up at night, as will an illustration of two rivers on the front of the sign.

A couple of floodlights will be added as part of landscaping.

“So you’ll definitely see it at night,” said Tonja Brown, chair of Grow Grand Island. That work probably won’t be finished until after the State Fair.

The sign project has been in the works since 2015.

Grow Grand Island hoped to have the new sign in place a month and a half ago. But supplies were delayed.