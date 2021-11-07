After three years, dirt lot in Cairo transformed into park honoring veterans

But really, “you don’t have to say a lot. You just kind of give a hug and you just spend some time with the family and try as best you can to share what their last days were like before the incident happened.”

It is people like those two soldiers “that we build these memorials for,” Brewer said. “There’s not much we can do to thank them other than to remember them through something that people will see and hopefully remember in days to come.”

Listening to the national news, it sometimes seems “like there’s this dark cloud that is working against law enforcement, working against the military and making it so that the good things in life are tainted,” Brewer said. “And it really bothers me. I struggle with it, and I tend to be rather brutal on the floor of the Legislature if I see any of that.”

But fortunately, “here in Nebraska, we don’t see that. Now, I’m not saying that it won’t ever happen. But for the most part the people that elect folks in Nebraska expect you to behave with a certain level of professionalism and understand certain values.” Respecting the military and law enforcement is part of that, he said.

He said Nebraskans should count our blessings because in “a lot of places it’s turning very crazy and very ugly. And I hope that’s never Nebraska.”