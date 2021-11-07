After three years, dirt lot in Cairo transformed into park honoring veterans

CAIRO — A vacant lot has been transformed during the last three years into a beautiful veterans memorial, which was dedicated Saturday afternoon at Cairo.
The park, which is at the intersection of Nile and High streets, is “a beautiful tribute to our veterans,” said Charity Adams, the event’s master of ceremonies.
Close to 200 people attended the ceremony, which was held on a pleasant November afternoon.
Adams said the Cairo Veterans Park was a complex project that took a lot of time and effort to create. The park replaced an “absolute disaster of a dirt lot,” she said.
Adams listed numerous individuals who helped with the project. A key role was played by the Cairo Community Foundation.
Volunteers put in much of the work to honor veterans. Adams thanked those who helped get their hands dirty, laying sod and performing other tasks. Those groups included the Cairo Fire Department, Cairo QRT, the Centura football team and city employees.
Adams made special mention of Gordy Sorensen, who helped with the dirt and irrigation work.
The Grand Island United Veterans Club brought 13 people to Cairo for the ceremony, including its color guard. Rick Leth and Wade Osburn of Cairo American Legion Post 333 raised the flag from half-staff to full-staff.
Members of the Centura Choir, directed by Kim Killinger, performed several patriotic numbers.
The idea for the park began with a cash donation from the late Edward VanWinkle, who spent almost 12 years in the Army. He served during the Korean War and several years after that in Japan. He died in 2014 at the age of 83.
His wife, Judy, and their four sons carried on Edward’s plans. Judy passed away Oct. 29 of this year at the age of 81.
Kirby, one of the sons, said the completion of the park was a little overwhelming.
“I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done here on my dad’s behalf, and just kind of excited, too,” he said.
The veterans park is good for Cairo “because we need to recognize our veterans. We need to honor them. That’s just something my dad, raising us, instilled into us. He was such an Army guy,” Kirby VanWinkle said.
He and a brother were able to bring their mother to the park in her wheelchair before she died.
“So she got to see it. So she’ll be able to tell Dad about it now,” he said.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the featured speaker, said, “This is the third one of these memorials I’ve been a part of. And this one is by far the nicest. Some of the others were kind of limited on the piece of ground they had to work with.”
Brewer drives through Cairo about once a week, taking Highway 2 to and from Lincoln. But he hadn’t seen the veterans park until Saturday.
Looking at the park “kind of takes your breath away because whoever come up with this idea needs to be commended. This is amazing. It is probably the finest memorial I’ve seen,” he said. That remark drew applause from the audience.
Brewer, who is chairman of the Legislature’s Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, served eight tours in Afghanistan.
He talked about the Nebraskans who’ve given their lives during the last 20 years in Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Trouble for the Americans began when the enemy learned how to make larger and more deadly IEDs. That’s when “we started taking casualties,” Brewer said.
Many of the Nebraskans who lost their lives were in support units.
“We had a lot of female casualties because they were either in ambulances or trucks, and in order to sustain the force, we had to have that constant cycle of trucks providing resources to us,” Brewer said.
The enemy figured out that “that was how they could break our backs. If we couldn’t get resupplied, we couldn’t fight,” he said.
So “unlike any war in the past, a good share of our casualties were female,” he said.
After Brewer was wounded a third time, he helped wounded veterans in Montana as part of a Wounded Warriors project.
Brewer and others taught the injured vets life skills, “trying to help them kind of regroup from what they’d been through. Because most of them had lost limbs.” Some had suffered traumatic brain injuries.
Those wounded vets were taught how to ride horses and camp in the mountains.
Some of the vets were missing both an arm and a leg.
“They had almost given up on life. Many of them had already tried to commit suicide,” Brewer said.
The help they received restored their hope in life and allowed them “to go on and do other jobs,” Brewer said.
Even if you’ve accomplished a lot, “sometimes it’s what you do after you leave the military that helps other veterans,” he said.
“In the Legislature, we have never really had a champion for veterans,” Brewer said. But in the last four years, a number of bills have been passed in support of vets.
Some of the measures might seem like small things, but legislators have succeeded in making “life a little better for veterans,” he said.
He appreciates the support those bills received from legislators who are not veterans.
“They have stood strong and have been there. I don’t think a single one of them voted against any one of the veterans’ bills. Maybe that’s because they fear me. Maybe that’s because they fear the veterans,” he said. Whatever the reason, “they voted with us,” which has been refreshing.
“The idea behind a memorial is we honor those that have given their all,” Brewer said. “Now, of course, we want to honor those that have worn the uniform, but all of us that have gone to combat really hesitate to ever take on the role of hero no matter how many times you’re wounded because we saw the ones that never came home.”
Brewer talked about escorting caskets carrying two soldiers to England in a C-17.
“Probably without a doubt the hardest thing you will ever have to do is to figure out how to explain to the families — and you have about 30 hours in that plane to think about that — why they had to make that sacrifice,” he said.
By the time he arrived in England, “I had rehearsed a hundred times what I was going to say.”
But he forgot his speech.
That happened partly because “when the mother comes up and hugs you,” all of a sudden “you kind of get numb and you can’t find the words.”
But really, “you don’t have to say a lot. You just kind of give a hug and you just spend some time with the family and try as best you can to share what their last days were like before the incident happened.”
It is people like those two soldiers “that we build these memorials for,” Brewer said. “There’s not much we can do to thank them other than to remember them through something that people will see and hopefully remember in days to come.”
Listening to the national news, it sometimes seems “like there’s this dark cloud that is working against law enforcement, working against the military and making it so that the good things in life are tainted,” Brewer said. “And it really bothers me. I struggle with it, and I tend to be rather brutal on the floor of the Legislature if I see any of that.”
But fortunately, “here in Nebraska, we don’t see that. Now, I’m not saying that it won’t ever happen. But for the most part the people that elect folks in Nebraska expect you to behave with a certain level of professionalism and understand certain values.” Respecting the military and law enforcement is part of that, he said.
He said Nebraskans should count our blessings because in “a lot of places it’s turning very crazy and very ugly. And I hope that’s never Nebraska.”
“But you guys should hold your heads high and be proud because when you build a memorial you do it right,” Brewer said. “So thank you for what you’ve done here today with this memorial. Thanks for remembering those who have given their all.”
He invited people, on Saturday night, to follow a military tradition in pouring a drink and raising a toast “to those who we have lost.”
Brewer said he likes to mentor young soldiers. They are “the next generation that I want to make sure are the professionals that we need them to be, wearing the uniform of the United States military.”