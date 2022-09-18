Afternooner's at Central Nebraska Regional Airport changing hands

Management of Afternooner’s at Central Nebraska Regional Airport is passing on to the next generation.

Owners Doug Brown, who serves as CNRA security manager, and Terry Brown, who manages Afternooner’s, are passing the restaurant on to their daughter, Kialani Hose.

Hose has been a part of the family business since its start in 2006.

“I’ve always been involved in the family business, whether they were short-staffed at one time or struggling,” said Hose. “When it came down to it, I didn’t want to see it go away. I’ve seen all the hard work and all the effort. I’ve seen it from when it was downtown, and I just didn’t want to let that go.”

Afternooner’s has had three owners since 1978, and was located downtown until 2006, when it moved to CNRA, explained Doug Brown.

“The restaurant out here had been closed for almost three years. There was no restaurant at all, so we brought it here,” said Brown.

To start, they offered breakfast buffets, fish fry events and car shows to attract the public.

Their business grew when CNRA opened its new terminal in 2016.

“When they built the new terminal it made it just for air traffic then, because they charge for parking,” said Brown. “We used to have breakfasts and on Sundays we’d have (200) or 300 people in that little restaurant.”

He added, “It’s been over 10 years since we did it and we still get calls on Sundays if we have the breakfast buffet going on.”

Where the typical restaurant has its daily lunch and dinner rush, Afternooner’s can depend on scheduled flights and the pre-anticipation of customers.

With five employees total, on days without flights they serve about 60 customers and on days with as many as three flights they serve nearly 300 customers in a day.

“We have a Las Vegas flight today and there will probably be 180 people on it, and there won’t be any chairs open in the whole place,” said Brown. “It gets real busy and stays busy for a couple of hours, then it dies down.”

Uniquely, because the restaurant is on the secure side of the airport, anyone who is involved with it must have a background check through Homeland Security, and the restaurant has to follow Homeland Security rules for operation, explained Brown.

The entire time, it has been a family affair, with everyone working there from Brown’s kids and his grandkids, starting at ages 11 or 12.

“The last one is 21 years old now and she’s still working out here,” he said.

Passing on management is “the way it should be,” said Brown.

“When you’ve got a child who’s interested in taking over your business, that’s a real plus,” he said, “and we’ve worked real hard over the years making it into what it is, and I think she’ll do real well here.”

Handing Afternooner’s to her daughter is “a blessing,” said Terry Brown.

“It’s something that I am so proud to do,” she said. “I think she’s going to do well, and with new ideas that she has, it’s going to be great.”

The experience at CNRA has been “wonderful,” said Brown.

“We came a long, long way, from the old terminal to the new terminal,” she said. “We made it through good times and bad times. Through the pandemic, we struggled, kept all our staff, and made it through. No planes, we made it through that.”

Hose learned food service through her youth while helping out her parents at Afternooner’s. From her adult experiences, she learned more about business. She worked at Menards for 10 years, where she served as a manager, and learned about payroll and working with suppliers and vendors.

Hose knew her parents were getting ready to retire, and she had reached a point in her own life where it was time for a change, she said.

“I was scared. I am scared. I’m just a little nervous about taking over, seeing how successful they’ve been and holding myself to that kind of standard,” she said. “It’s great that they’ve given me the chance to expand with my own ideas.”

With the responsibility comes more pressure, said Hose.

“When you’re working for someone else, there’s budgets and insurance,” she said, “but now everything falls on you, where you watch those pennies and hours, and all those things coming in and out, you’re more conscientious about it. My biggest concern is watching that bottom line.”

Hose’s own daughters help at the restaurant, and she hopes to adopt the ideas and trends of their generation. These include merchandising possibilities, and the ways people can pay for things using technology.

One day, Hose hopes her own daughters will take over the restaurant.

That generational quality is special to Hose and her family, she said.

“It’s sooner than I thought it would be, but I could see it coming, and I am grateful they gave me the chance to do it,” she said. “It’s something you don’t see all the time anymore.”