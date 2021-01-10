Aftershocks from dark day shall continue

So when Trump made a speech in front of a large gathering of supporters Wednesday morning and used the words “fight” or “fighting” more than 20 times and encouraged his followers to march to the Capitol, “to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders or whether or not we have leaders that should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity,” what followed was one of the most shocking, unsurprising things of my life.

We know all about the ugliness that followed. It was frightening and horrifying. Lives were lost.

Yet, a bright spot emerged from all the darkness. In the late hours of the night, Congress completed its task. It counted the electoral votes and confirmed that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

The aftershocks of this invasion of the Capitol by a mob will be felt for a long time.

Family members and friends are mourning those whose lives were lost.

People are learning there are consequences for their actions. Many of the rioters who were happy to take selfies inside the Capitol are finding themselves out of a job.

In the months ahead, there will be many who will find out if “we were doing this for the president” is an effective defense in a court of law.