Ag bankers signal strong recovery in farm finances

A new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City reports that farm income and agricultural credit conditions improved significantly according to agricultural lenders across major portions of the U.S. in the fourth quarter.

According to Cortney Cowley and Ty Kreitman of the Federal Reserve Bank, despite tumultuous conditions related to the ongoing pandemic throughout 2020, the prices of several key agricultural commodities increased sharply in the final months of the year. Dramatic improvements in crop prices drove the sharpest turnaround in agricultural lending conditions in more than a decade.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the value of Nebraska’s 2020 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $11.9 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is up 22% from 2019.

The value of corn production is expected to total $7.61 billion, up 21% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s corn price is projected to average $4.25 per bushel, up $0.73 from the last marketing year.

The value of soybean production is expected to total $3.18 billion, up 36% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s soybean price is projected to average $10.80 per bushel, up $2.53 from the last marketing year.