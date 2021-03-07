Ag bankers signal strong recovery in farm finances

A new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City reports that farm income and agricultural credit conditions improved significantly according to agricultural lenders across major portions of the U.S. in the fourth quarter.
According to Cortney Cowley and Ty Kreitman of the Federal Reserve Bank, despite tumultuous conditions related to the ongoing pandemic throughout 2020, the prices of several key agricultural commodities increased sharply in the final months of the year. Dramatic improvements in crop prices drove the sharpest turnaround in agricultural lending conditions in more than a decade.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, the value of Nebraska’s 2020 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $11.9 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is up 22% from 2019.
The value of corn production is expected to total $7.61 billion, up 21% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s corn price is projected to average $4.25 per bushel, up $0.73 from the last marketing year.
The value of soybean production is expected to total $3.18 billion, up 36% from the previous marketing year. Nebraska’s soybean price is projected to average $10.80 per bushel, up $2.53 from the last marketing year.
The two economist found that following years of steady deterioration, various measures of agricultural credit improved in the fourth quarter. On average, the survey said, farm loan repayments increased for the first time since 2013 according to regional Federal Reserve surveys of agricultural lending. The rate of loan repayment increased from a year ago in all participating Districts expect Dallas, with the fastest pace of increase reported in the Minneapolis and Chicago Districts.
Cowley and Kreitman found that an increase in farm income in the fourth quarter appeared to be a primary driver of the recent strength in agricultural credit conditions. With better financial outcomes in 2020, capital spending plans of farm borrowers also strengthened in the fourth quarter and were expected to increase in all Districts in coming months, according to the survey.
The survey found other financial indicators also shifted quickly in the fourth quarter as borrowers experienced relief from previous years of financial stresses.
“On average across all districts, loan demand contracted at the fastest pace since 2013 and fund availability increased at the fastest pace since 2013 according to agricultural bankers,” according Cowley and Kreitman. “The path of both indicators was consistent across all regions, but loan demand declined at the quickest rate in the Dallas District and liquidity growth was strongest in the Chicago District.”
Farmland values and cash rents remained strong across most reporting states, the survey found.
“Although drought seemed to put some pressure on farm real estate markets in the mountain states, values for nonirrigated cropland increased in all other states in the fourth quarter,” according to survey results,” Cowley and Kreitman said.
They wrote that gains were strongest in the Upper Plains and Corn Belt, where farmland values rose by 8% in North Dakota and 9% in northern Indiana. Cash rents on nonirrigated cropland also increased moderately. In the Dallas, Kansas City, Minneapolis and St. Louis districts, cash rents rose an average of about 2% in the fourth quarter.
Lower interest rates have likely provided some support to farm finances and the values of farm real estate, according to the survey.
“Compared to the previous year, rates on short-term operating loans and long-term farm real estate loans fell by approximately one percentage point at agricultural banks across the United States in the fourth quarter,” Cowley and Kreitman said. “The sharpest pace of decline was reported in the Chicago District, where interest rates on operating loans have fallen by 1.6 percentage points since 2018.”
The survey said agricultural credit conditions improved in the fourth quarter alongside increases in commodity prices and strong support from government payments.
“Bankers reported an increase in farm income for the first time in eight years, driving an increase in farm loan repayment rates, a decrease in loan demand and expected increases in spending,” according to Cowley and Kreitman.
“Stronger economic and credit conditions in the sector also supported gains in farm real estate in numerous regions. While continued weakness in cattle markets and harsh weather conditions still left headwinds for some producers, the overall outlook for agricultural credit conditions going into 2021 was markedly more optimistic than recent years.”