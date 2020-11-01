Ag committee plans hearing on meat processing study

“We are extremely grateful that Administrator Keicker is willing to personally appear and lend the expertise of his agency to the Agriculture Committee’s inquiry under LR 380,” Halloran said.

He added that while understanding the process of how a state qualifies for entering a cooperative state meat inspection program with FSIS, and hearing from interested Nebraskan about the pros and cons of the state resuming meat inspection, the committee will be interested in other ideas with or without state meat inspection to promote opportunities for Nebraska’s small and custom exempt processors.

Halloran noted that other states have offered financial and technical programs to assist custom exempt and smaller processors to qualify for a grant of federal inspection and helping get the word out to consumers about the option of procuring meat through local custom exempt processors.

The hearing will be open to the media and public, but will also be streamed online. This would be an option for those interested in the information presented at the hearing but who did not plan to testify and would help limit audience size to minimize COVID-19 concerns. Contact Halloran’s office at 402-471-2712 for more information on livestream.

Those attending the hearing are asked to comply with State Fair rules to wear a mask entering and exiting the building and when using public areas when not seated in the audience. Audience seating will be arranged to maximize social distancing.