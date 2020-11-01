Ag committee plans hearing on meat processing study

LINCOLN — Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, will lead a pubic committee hearing for interim study resolution LR 380 at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the Raising Nebraska Room in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park.
LR 380, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer, directs the Agriculture Committee to examine the feasibility and merits of resuming a state meat inspection program as a means to expand economic opportunities for smaller meat processors, or other means to expand commercial markets for lockers and other small meat processors in Nebraska.
“The recent disruptions in the meat processing sector due to COVID-19 has renewed interest in how to stimulate growth in local and regional meat processing businesses and to make the public more aware of opportunities to source meat products from local processors,” Halloran said. “The hearing will provide a forum for the committee to hear from the interested public on this topic.”
Halloran said the hearing will feature testimony from Paul Kiecker, who was named administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Inspection Service earlier this year. Kiecker will explain the federal-state cooperative partnership for meat inspection under the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
Kiecker is expected to lay out a factual groundwork for the process of how states wishing to resume state meat inspection would work with FSIS to provide meat inspection that meets standards under federal law, the technical requirements and authorities states would need, and how state inspected plants could qualify to sell in interstate markets under the cooperative interstate shipment program.
“We are extremely grateful that Administrator Keicker is willing to personally appear and lend the expertise of his agency to the Agriculture Committee’s inquiry under LR 380,” Halloran said.
He added that while understanding the process of how a state qualifies for entering a cooperative state meat inspection program with FSIS, and hearing from interested Nebraskan about the pros and cons of the state resuming meat inspection, the committee will be interested in other ideas with or without state meat inspection to promote opportunities for Nebraska’s small and custom exempt processors.
Halloran noted that other states have offered financial and technical programs to assist custom exempt and smaller processors to qualify for a grant of federal inspection and helping get the word out to consumers about the option of procuring meat through local custom exempt processors.
The hearing will be open to the media and public, but will also be streamed online. This would be an option for those interested in the information presented at the hearing but who did not plan to testify and would help limit audience size to minimize COVID-19 concerns. Contact Halloran’s office at 402-471-2712 for more information on livestream.
Those attending the hearing are asked to comply with State Fair rules to wear a mask entering and exiting the building and when using public areas when not seated in the audience. Audience seating will be arranged to maximize social distancing.
