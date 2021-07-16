Ag land values up 6% for second consecutive year

Nebraska ag land values are up 6% for the second consecutive year, according to the final report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey.

The report says the market value of agricultural land in Nebraska increased by an average of $2,895 per acre. Rates of increase were highest in the north, northeast, central and southeast districts of the state, with average increases of 6% to 8% compared to the prior year. Western regions reported smaller increases, between 3% and 5%.

The survey revealed that current crop prices, interest rates and purchases for farm expansion contributed to higher land values, as did non-farm investor land purchases and federal farm program payments, according to respondents.

Participants also said that the outlook for future increases in land value remains better than prior years of declining market values.

According to the report’s organizers, of the 16 forces measured in the survey, only farm input costs, future property tax policies and property tax levels negatively impacted the market value of land.