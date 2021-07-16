Ag land values up 6% for second consecutive year

Nebraska ag land values are up 6% for the second consecutive year, according to the final report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2021 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey.
The report says the market value of agricultural land in Nebraska increased by an average of $2,895 per acre. Rates of increase were highest in the north, northeast, central and southeast districts of the state, with average increases of 6% to 8% compared to the prior year. Western regions reported smaller increases, between 3% and 5%.
The survey revealed that current crop prices, interest rates and purchases for farm expansion contributed to higher land values, as did non-farm investor land purchases and federal farm program payments, according to respondents.
Participants also said that the outlook for future increases in land value remains better than prior years of declining market values.
According to the report’s organizers, of the 16 forces measured in the survey, only farm input costs, future property tax policies and property tax levels negatively impacted the market value of land.
The estimated statewide value of center pivot-irrigated cropland rose by about 8% across the state. In the Central Platte Natural Resources District, there’s more than 1 million acres of irrigated ground. More than 60% of Nebraska’s nearly 10 million-acre corn crop is irrigated.
Dryland cropland values rose by about 6%. Grazing land and hayland market values are about 3% to 5% higher than the prior year.
Final survey results also revealed that rental rates for cropland and grazing land in the state have increased by an average of about 4% to 8%.
The Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report is an annual survey conducted by the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics and published by the Center for Agricultural Profitability.
As ag land prices go up in Nebraska, this year’s crop is doing well, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 53% good and 24% excellent. Corn silking was 19%, near the 17% last year, but behind the five-year average of 25%.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 17% fair, 57% good and 22% excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 59%, near the 55% last year and well ahead of the 44% average. Setting pods was 16%, near the 12% last year, and ahead of the 4% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 47% good and 11% excellent.
Winter wheat harvested was 23%, well behind the 45% last year and the 40% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 19% fair, 59% good and 21% excellent.
Sorghum headed was 3%, behind the 11% last year and the 9% average.
Oats condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 33% fair, 45% good and 8% excellent. Oats harvested was 13%, behind the 30% last year and the 25% average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 18% fair, 70% good and 12% excellent.
Dry edible beans blooming was 6%, behind the 18% last year.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 59% fair, 25% good and 3% excellent.