Ag Technology Summit at HHD talks about bold new future for Nebraska agriculture

“We want people to know that agriculture is really exciting, it is high-tech and innovative and we want young people to get into the industry,” Ricketts said. “That is why we focus on the next generation of farmers and ranchers and talk about the cool technology and increased productivity. It is how we feed a growing world. I can’t think of a more noble mission.”

Whether it is the use of drones on the farm, automated equipment, sensors, GPS or computers, technology is helping to improve agricultural production each year. Last week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2021 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.8 billion bushels, up 1% from last year’s record production.

The governor said the summit was a great opportunity for people attending Husker Harvest Days to hear about groundbreaking technologies that are emerging and some that already are displayed on the HHD grounds this year.

For the last 44 years, Husker Harvest Days has been on the edge of showing the public the latest agricultural technology.

One of the things highlighted at the summit, Ricketts said, is “how Nebraska is a leader in agriculture and how technology is improving agriculture.”

