Ag workshops move online

Participants will need to pre-register online at https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 to access the virtual workshop. Registration will ensure a paper copy of the handouts will be mailed to each participant.

Those who cannot attend the online training due to technology or time constraints can request a copy of the handout materials by contacting Jansen (jjansen4@unl.edu; 402-584-2261).

Plans are still in progress for the ag estate planning workshop and will be released on the https://farm.unl.edu/ website and shared with the public soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this change has made.

Virtual crop production clinics

The 2021 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will look different this winter as they are going virtual across the state.

Clinics will feature various topics including regional crop issues, agribusiness management, pesticide safety education, pesticide application technology, ag technology and more.