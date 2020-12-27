Ag workshops move online

A statewide press release sent out earlier this year advertised an in-person landlord-tenant cash rent workshop, an ag budgeting workshop and an ag estate planning workshop scheduled for Jan. 12 in Grand Island and Jan. 13 in Lexington.
Due to the pandemic, these workshops have been moved to a virtual format.
The landlord-tenant cash rent and ag budgeting workshops were originally designed for audiences in specific geographic regions of Nebraska, three separate workshop dates will be available for producers in the Panhandle, Central and Eastern regions of the state.
The workshops for the Central Region are scheduled for 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. Workshops for the Panhandle region will be offered on Jan. 7 (MST) and in the Eastern Region on Feb. 25.
These workshops will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, crop budgets and more. They will be led by UNL Extension faculty Allan Vyhnalek, Austin Duerfeldt, Glennis McClure and Jim Jansen.
Each workshop will start with the landlord-tenant cash rent segment in the morning.The crop budgeting segment follow a lunch break. During the afternoon segment, information on UNL’s crop budgets will be presented which highlights calculating cost of production and the new online Agricultural Budget Calculator. ‘
Participants will need to pre-register online at https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 to access the virtual workshop. Registration will ensure a paper copy of the handouts will be mailed to each participant.
Those who cannot attend the online training due to technology or time constraints can request a copy of the handout materials by contacting Jansen (jjansen4@unl.edu; 402-584-2261).
Plans are still in progress for the ag estate planning workshop and will be released on the https://farm.unl.edu/ website and shared with the public soon. We apologize for any inconvenience this change has made.
Virtual crop production clinics
The 2021 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will look different this winter as they are going virtual across the state.
Clinics will feature various topics including regional crop issues, agribusiness management, pesticide safety education, pesticide application technology, ag technology and more.
This program will feature “live” presentations via Zoom technology throughout January. Participants are welcome to attend any day of the clinic (only ONE day is required), but should understand that topics will cater specifically to different regions of the state. For example, Tuesday meetings will focus on the Panhandle/Western region; Wednesdays will focus on the Central region; and Thursdays will focus on the Eastern portion of Nebraska. The following is a list of clinic dates in January:
- Western focus: Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12 and 19.
- Central focus: Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13 and 20
- Eastern focus: Thursdays, Jan. 7, 14 and 21
While technology or broadband width may not be available, certain counties around the state are hosting in-person “watch parties” for participants. Availability of in-person locations is limited and will depend on local health district guidelines.
Pre-registration will be required this year (no exceptions), especially for any in-person locations. Per UNL and local health district guidelines, these events will follow all local mask mandates, if applicable.
Any county in the “red” risk dial will not be able to host the training in person. In-person locations may become limited as winter progresses and directed health measures change. Therefore, the 100% virtual option is preferred, if possible.
Certified Crop Advisor credits are available. Crop production clinics are an excellent opportunity for commercial, non-commercial and private applicators to renew their pesticide license. Commercial/non-commercial applicators can renew their pesticide license in the Ag Plant and Demonstration/Research categories during these clinics.
Registration information and a full list of highlighted topics can be found at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor (caproctor@unl.edu; 402-472-5411) or Connie Hansen (chansen1@unl.edu; 402-472-8747).
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.