LINCOLN — Farm and ranch production expenditures for Nebraska totaled $21.1 billion in 2019, down 13% from a year earlier, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Livestock expenses, the largest expenditure category, at $5.61 billion, decreased 31% from 2018. Rent, the next largest total expense category at $2.48 billion, increased 2% from 2018. Feed, the third largest expense category, at $2.45 billion, decreased 21% from 2018. Livestock expenses accounted for 27% of Nebraska’s total production expenditures. Rent accounted for 12%, feed 12% and farm services for 9%.
Total expenditures per farm or ranch in Nebraska averaged $460,832 in 2019, down 13% from 2018.
The livestock expense category was the leading expenditure, at $122,757 per operation, 5.8 times the national average. Rent expenditures, at $54,267 per operation, were 3.7 times the national average. The average feed expenditure, at $53,611, was 1.8 times the national average. Farm services expenditures per operation, at $40,044, were 1.9 times the national average.
These results are based on data from Nebraska farmers and ranchers who participated in the Agricultural Resource Management Study conducted by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Producers were contacted from January through April to collect 2019 farm and ranch expenses.
Nebraska honey bee colonies reported
LINCOLN — Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more colonies in Nebraska as of Jan. 1, 2020, totaled 9,000, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The number of colonies in Nebraska on April 1 was 16,500.
During 2019, honey bee colonies on Jan. 1, July 1 and Oct. 1 were 13,500, 40,000 and 37,000, respectively.
Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies during the quarter of January through March 2020, was 670 colonies or 4% lost. During April through June, 1,800 colonies or 5% of colonies were lost.
The quarter of July through September 2019, at 3,700 or 9%, showed the highest number of lost honey bee colonies of any quarter in 2019. The quarter of January through March 2019 had a loss of 2,500 colonies or 15%, the lowest number of honey bee colonies lost in 2019.
Honey bee colonies added for operations with five or more colonies during the first quarter of 2020, was 70 colonies. The number of colonies added during the second quarter was 7,000. The 2019 third quarter added 680 colonies, the highest number of honey bee colonies added for any quarter in 2019. The first quarter of 2019, at zero added, showed the lowest number of honey bee colonies added during 2019.
Honey bee colonies renovated for operations with five or more colonies during first quarter of 2020, was zero. The number of colonies renovated during the second quarter was 1,100. During the third quarter of 2019, 1,400 colonies were renovated, the highest number of colonies renovated during 2019. The lowest number of honey bee colonies renovated for any quarter of 2019, at zero occurred during the first quarter of 2019.
Renovated colonies are those that were requeened or received new honey bees through a nuc or package. (Nucs, or nucleus colonies, are small honey bee colonies created from larger colonies.)
Varroa mites were the No. 1 stressor for operations with five or more colonies during two of the quarters in 2019. The first quarter showed the highest percentage of varroa mites during 2019, at 32.3%. The percent of colonies reported to be affected by varroa mites during the first and second quarters of 2020 were 2.2% and 15.8%, respectively.
