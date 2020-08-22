AgLines: Aksarben Stock Show opts to suspend 2 competitions this year

The Aksarben Stock Show has suspended livestock judging and quiz bowl competitions at this year’s show set for Sept. 24 through 27 at Fonner Park.
According to Aksarben officials, both contests were “carefully reviewed and due to the travel restrictions of teams from out of state, along with their funding source changes, the decision is made to suspend the competitions.”
The decision does not affect the livestock competitions which will go on as scheduled.
The Aksarben Stock Show is hosted by the Aksarben Foundation.
“The safety and well-being of our guests, exhibitors, contestants, vendors, sponsors and community always comes first,” Aksarben officials said in a statement, “so we are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies: Central District Health Department, Department of Agriculture, the city of Grand Island, Hall County, and the Nebraska Governor’s Office.”
For more information on the state’s largest stock show, visit www.showaksarben.com
Grain council says derecho hit crops hard, but corn supplies secure
On Aug.10, a 14-hour derecho hit more than 700 miles of crop land in the U.S. Midwest, mainly in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio.
According to the U.S. Grains Council, while damage to farms and corn crops in the storm’s path is still being quantified, estimates show up to 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.2 million acres of soybeans have been impacted in Iowa alone, along with tens of millions of bushels of grain storage, machinery storage, homes and other businesses.
“While this event is tragic and historically significant, the resiliency of the American farm sector cannot be underestimated,” said the U.S. Grains Council.
Even with the regional damage from the storm, other areas of the U.S. Corn Belt are still expecting an above-average corn harvest this fall. In addition, the council said the United States maintains more than a 2-billion-bushel carryout of corn, further reinforcing that U.S. corn supplies will remain available for customers around the world.
Earlier this week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that corn condition in Nebraska rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 51% good, and 22% excellent. Corn dough was 88%, well ahead of 55% last year, and ahead of 72% for the five-year average. Dented was 29%, ahead of 13% last year and 20% average.
Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 53% good, and 23% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 90%, ahead of 75% last year and 82% average. Dropping leaves was 2%, near 1% average.
Nebraska Corn Board selects leaders for upcoming year
The Nebraska Corn Board elected four farmers to serve leadership roles at its August board meeting. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.
David Bruntz, District 1 director, was reelected as chairman of the board. Bruntz has been farming for more than 40 years near Friend. He grows corn and soybeans, and he also feeds cattle. Bruntz received a degree in production agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He has been with the board since 2013.
Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the board since 2014.
Jay Reiners, at-large director, was reelected secretary/treasurer of the board. Reiners farms near Juniata, where he grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm. He graduated with an associate’s degree in general agriculture from UNL.
Dave Merrell, District 7 director, will continue his role as past chairman of the board. Merrell has been farming for more than 30 years near St. Edward. His family farm produces corn and soybeans. He earned his undergraduate degree in mechanized agriculture from UNL. He has served on the board since 2006.
The full board is comprised of nine corn farmers from across the state. Eight members represent specific Nebraska districts and are appointed by the Governor of Nebraska. The board elects a ninth at-large member. Board members serve three-year terms with the possibility to be reappointed.
Ethanol industry applauds Legislature passage of LB1107
The Nebraska Ethanol Board and Renewable Fuels Nebraska applauded Gov. Pete Ricketts’ final approval of LB1107 this past week in Lincoln.
LB 1107 combined many of the business incentives of LB720, otherwise known as the ImagiNE Act, with elements of property tax reform for all property owners including ethanol facilities, including business tax incentives targeted toward renewable chemical operations which utilize ethanol and byproducts of the ethanol production process to create chemicals that are renewable-based.
“As we continuously seek other uses and opportunities for ethanol, the renewable chemical components of LB1107 will add incentives for companies involved in renewable chemical processes to co-locate at a Nebraska ethanol facility,” said Roger Berry, board administrator. “This has the potential to lead to alternative and additional options for our state’s robust ethanol industry, which already impacts our economy by $5 billion each year.”
Other elements of LB 1107 will allow for tax credits based on future investments and job creation and potentially substantial property tax relief for ethanol facilities.
“Ethanol producers have been through some challenging times lately,” said Troy Bredenkamp, executive director for Renewable Fuels Nebraska. “As ethanol producers look to retool and reinvest in their plants, business incentives and property tax relief will influence future investments and upgrades in the Nebraska plant fleet.”
Nebraska Soybean Board elects new members
The Nebraska Soybean Board hosted an election in July for board members in Districts 5 and 7 and an at-large position. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted while the sitting board voted on the at-large candidates.
In District 5 (Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties), Brent Steinhoff of Syracuse (Otoe County) was elected.
In District 7 (Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster counties), Doug Saathoff of Trumbull (Adams County) was re-elected.
“I am excited to be re-elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board,” Saathoff said. “I am looking forward to helping soybean farmers by working with my fellow board members to solve problems and meet the challenges that are facing Nebraska soybean producers. Investing soybean checkoff dollars wisely and efficiently will be a top priority of mine.”
At-large candidate Greg Anderson of Newman Grove (Madison County) qas re-elected.
Steinhoff, will begin his first term on the board while re-elected board members, Saathoff and Anderson, will begin their second and third terms respectively.