AgLines: Aksarben Stock Show opts to suspend 2 competitions this year

Nebraska Corn Board selects leaders for upcoming year

The Nebraska Corn Board elected four farmers to serve leadership roles at its August board meeting. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.

David Bruntz, District 1 director, was reelected as chairman of the board. Bruntz has been farming for more than 40 years near Friend. He grows corn and soybeans, and he also feeds cattle. Bruntz received a degree in production agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. He has been with the board since 2013.

Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chair of NCB. Hunnicutt farms near Giltner with his father and brother. On his farm, Hunnicutt grows corn, popcorn, seed corn and soybeans. He earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from UNL and has served on the board since 2014.

Jay Reiners, at-large director, was reelected secretary/treasurer of the board. Reiners farms near Juniata, where he grows field corn, seed corn and soybeans. He has been farming for more than 30 years and is the fourth generation managing the family farm. He graduated with an associate’s degree in general agriculture from UNL.