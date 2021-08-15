AgLines: Albion farmer appointed to Nebraska Corn Board

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed John Krohn as the District 7 Director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.
Krohn is a farmer from Albion and is replacing David Merrell, from St. Edward, who served on the board since 2006 and chose not to seek reappointment.
“I wanted to become a part of the Nebraska Corn Board simply to get involved,” Krohn said. “I have a basic understanding of the state’s corn checkoff program, but I wanted to better understand all of the ways our half a cent per bushel investment can impact programs in Nebraska, the U.S. and even around the world. Instead of simply reading about how corn growers benefit from the Nebraska Corn Board, I want to be a part of the decision-making process.”
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2006 with a degree in agronomy, Krohn was the production supervisor for Cargill before an opportunity allowed him to join the farm operation full time. He is the fifth generation to operate his family’s farm. The Krohn family grows corn and soybeans in the Boone County area which includes some land that has been in his family for over 120 years. Krohn practices sustainable production methods within his operation including no-till and cover crops.
Outside of the farm, Krohn serves as an associate director for Country Partners Cooperative and is in a stakeholder group with the Lower Loup Natural Resources District working to develop a drought management plan. Krohn is a fellow of the Nebraska LEAD Program (Class 39) and was involved in his local church as the council president. He farms with his parents, his wife, Sheena, and has three children.
“We look forward to welcoming John to the Nebraska Corn Board,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB. “One of the biggest strengths we have within our board is the shared passion to improve our state’s corn industry through our key pillars of market development, research, promotion and education. We have a diverse group of leaders from different backgrounds and farming operations, yet they all come together for a common goal. John will be a great addition, but I would also be remiss not to mention Dave Merrell and thank him for his service to the industry.”
Krohn’s position is effective immediately following his appointment by Gov. Ricketts on Aug. 9. Additionally, Ted Schrock, from Elm Creek, and Andrew Groskopf, from Scottsbluff, were reappointed to serve as the District 6 and 8 directors respectively.
Nebraska 2021 farm real estate value, cash rent up
Nebraska’s farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2020, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Farm real estate value for 2021 averaged $3,100 per acre, up $310 per acre (up 11%) from last year.
Cropland value increased 14% from last year to $4,960 per acre. Dryland cropland value averaged $3,990 per acre, $530 higher than last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $6,530 per acre, $710 above a year ago. Pastureland, at $1,080 per acre, was $40 higher than the previous year.
Cash rents paid to landlords in 2021 for cropland increased from last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $244 per acre, $4 above last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $152 per acre, $3 higher than a year earlier. Pasture rented for cash averaged $25 per acre, $1 above the previous year.
Sorghum producers to host meetings in September
The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association has partnered with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition for meetings across the state in early September.
NeSPA represents Nebraska Sorghum Growers’ efforts in regard to federal and state policy matters. USGLC advocates for the 1% of the federal budget that supports foreign aid.
The “Nebraska Exports and Global Leadership” meeting series will be offered in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, McCook, North Platte, Valentine, Norfolk and Columbus on Sept. 7-10. Discussions will focus on America’s role on the global stage, and the resulting implications for foreign trade and agricultural markets development.
“Nebraska Sorghum is excited to host USGLC Regional Director, Alexandra Moyer,” said Nate Blum, NeSPA executive director. “The work of USGLC helps to maintain and build relationships which are of vital importance to ongoing international markets development for sorghum and other agricultural products.
“America’s commitment to helping our allies around the world also maintains and helps build consensus and partnerships which necessarily decrease incidences of conflict, military interventions, and human suffering. NeSPA firmly believes that the partnership between our organization and USGLC is integral in growing value for Nebraska Ag producers while providing stability in a rapidly changing world.”
According to Moyer, one in five Nebraska jobs is tied to the $7 billion in exports from the Cornhusker State each year.
“America’s foreign assistance programs provide a tremendous return on investment,” Moyer said. “By helping to build new overseas markets for products like sorghum, biofuels, bioplastics, manufactured goods, and other agricultural products, Nebraska families benefit every day from America’s engagement in the world.”
To learn more about how you can participate in the “Nebraska Exports and Global Leadership” series, email the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association at: sorghum.board@nebraska.gov. RSVP’s for these meetings are required.