AgLines: Albion farmer appointed to Nebraska Corn Board

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed John Krohn as the District 7 Director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.

Krohn is a farmer from Albion and is replacing David Merrell, from St. Edward, who served on the board since 2006 and chose not to seek reappointment.

“I wanted to become a part of the Nebraska Corn Board simply to get involved,” Krohn said. “I have a basic understanding of the state’s corn checkoff program, but I wanted to better understand all of the ways our half a cent per bushel investment can impact programs in Nebraska, the U.S. and even around the world. Instead of simply reading about how corn growers benefit from the Nebraska Corn Board, I want to be a part of the decision-making process.”

After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2006 with a degree in agronomy, Krohn was the production supervisor for Cargill before an opportunity allowed him to join the farm operation full time. He is the fifth generation to operate his family’s farm. The Krohn family grows corn and soybeans in the Boone County area which includes some land that has been in his family for over 120 years. Krohn practices sustainable production methods within his operation including no-till and cover crops.