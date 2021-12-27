AgLines: Alfalfa ‘dreaming’ of a snowy winter

ALBION — There hasn’t been much snow yet this year across the state or at least any that has stuck around. For alfalfa, snow is a winter gift, says Brad Schick, an Extension Educator for Boone and Nance counties.
Snow helps alfalfa survive the winter, he said. Plain and simple. A warm fall has allowed some alfalfa to winterize very well and prepare for consistent cold temperatures. They do this by putting high concentrations of nutrients in the roots and crown to withstand temperatures down to 5 degrees.
Air temperature is colder than soil temperature. So even if the air is well below zero degrees, the soil will not be. With a layer of snow acting as insulation on the soil surface, the soil and roots of the alfalfa will be much warmer than bare soil and the air temperature.
This layer of snow also protects the moisture in the roots and soil from being lost to evaporation. This is especially important with new seedings of alfalfa or alfalfa and grass mixtures which need to maintain root moisture. If the soil does dry out, desiccation, frost heavingand greater swings in soil temperature can result in higher levels of winterkill across a stand.
Having some stubble at the end of the growing season is a great way to catch this much-needed snow, Schick said. If a late season harvest is unavoidable, cut high to ensure snow trapping stubble can still function. In an ideal situation, this snow insulation, winter hardy variety selection, and this is so important, alfalfa given the chance to properly winterize in the fall, will keep winter kill to a minimum.
Snow is a great insulator and can help alfalfa and grasses survive winters. Even if you weren’t dreaming of a white Christmas, your alfalfa probably dreams for it every year.
Prescribed burning for control of cedar trees
NORTH PLATTE — Eastern red cedar trees are a significant and expanding problem across many pasture and rangeland acres in Nebraska. When fire is planned and controlled properly, it can be a very useful tool to control these unwanted plants, according to Randy Saner, Extension Educator with Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties.
It is estimated that a single cedar tree with an 8-foot diameter could reduce forage production by 3 pounds. If you had a density of 200 trees per acre, that would translate into nearly a 1/3 loss in forage production because of the effects of area coverage, moisture use and shading.
In addition to cedar tree impacts on forage production, excessive cedar trees will also dramatically alter habitat for many wildlife species that are adapted to a grassland environment. While mechanical cutting or shredding and herbicides are options to control cedar trees, a prescribed burn is by far the most economical approach.
Safe and controlled prescribed burns don’t just happen. It takes preparation, planning, and an understanding of how fire reacts in certain weather conditions, with particular fuel loads, and on various types of topography.
“You can begin to learn how to conduct a safe, legal, and effective prescribed burn,” Saner said, “ by attending one of several prescribed fire training workshops held during January through March. Pheasants Forever, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, and other conservation partners sponsor the workshops that will be held at various location across Nebraska.”
USDA provides additional pandemic assistance to hog producers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a new program to assist hog producers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale during the period in which these producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept applications through Feb. 25, 2022.
SMHPP provides assistance to hog producers who sold hogs through a negotiated sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020. Negotiated sale, or negotiated formula sale, means a sale of hogs by a producer to a packer under which the base price for the hogs is determined by seller-buyer interaction and agreement on a delivery day. USDA is offering SMHPP as packer production was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to employee illness and supply chain issues, resulting in fewer negotiated hogs being procured and subsequent lower market prices.
“Previous pandemic assistance used flat rates across the hog industry, and this didn’t take into account the various levels of harm felt by different producers,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “We worked closely with industry partners and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service to target assistance to hog producers who were hit the hardest during the pandemic. This is one more example of our efforts to provide new, broader, and more equitable opportunities for farmers, ranchers and producers.”
The Department has set aside up to $50 million in pandemic assistance funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for SMHPP.
Applications can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery or via electronic means. To find your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator. Hog producers can also call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Governmental Relations Department has hired Andrew Dunkley as director of state governmental relations. Kelly Duryea has also been hired as the North Central regional manager.
Dunkley is a York County Farm Bureau member. He grew up in northern New York and Colorado and is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies and a minor in journalism and mass communications.
He has worked as a regional field director for the Colorado Republican Committee, served as a legislative aide for the Colorado General Assembly, and was a regional director for U.S. Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado.
Recently, Dunkley served as a senior external affairs manager for government affairs consulting firms Pac/West in Denver and Strategic Elements remotely. He and his wife moved to Bradshaw in April in search of a better, rural quality of life for their three young children.
Duryea lives on a ranch with her husband, Chad, near Merna and has three sons. She is a Custer County Farm Bureau member. She has served as a claims representative for Farm Bureau Financial Services and has worked in various capacities for Becton Dickenson in Broken Bow. She has worked at Adams Land & Cattle, LLC in Broken Bow, and was the village clerk of Merna.
As regional manager, Duryea will serve 15 counties in the North Central region, which include Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Rock, Thomas and Wheeler.
Agronomist joins Agoro Carbon Alliance
Lincoln agronomist John Shanahan has joined Agoro Carbon Alliance, a global business created for farmers and ranchers to earn additional revenue through changes to farming and ranching practices.
Shanahan, operating across Nebraska, specializes in helping farmers and ranchers understand and adopt soil health-promoting practices while adding additional revenue to their bottom line.
Shanahan is an experienced agronomist, having worked in both public and private sector roles developing and deploying advanced crop management solutions. He earned a doctorate in agronomy plant physiology, and a master’s in agronomy plant genetics from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s in agronomy from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Deadline extended to apply for pandemic support for certified organic and transitioning operations
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Progra.
This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4, 2022, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 7, 2022.
Certified operations and transitional operations may apply for OTECP for eligible expenses paid during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Signup for the 2022 fiscal year will be announced at a later date.
For each year, OTECP covers 25% of a certified operation’s eligible certification expenses, up to $250 per certification category (crop, livestock, wild crop, handling and State Organic Program fee). This includes application fees, inspection fees, USDA organic certification costs, state organic program fees and more.
Crop and livestock operations transitioning to organic production may be eligible for 75% of a transitional operation’s eligible expenses, up to $750, for each year. This includes fees charged by a certifying agent or consultant for pre-certification inspections and development of an organic system plan.
Producers apply through their local FSA office and can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. The program application and additional information can be found at farmers.gov/otecp.