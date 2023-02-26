LINCOLN —The Timmerman Feedyard Management Internship is a nationally renowned feedyard management training program, exclusive to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which has been producing feedyard management and industry leaders since 1988.

Designed for students interested in pursuing a career in beef feedyard management or other related agribusiness areas, the program trains students through comprehensive feedyard and personnel management classes and with real-world experiences in established Midwest feedyards.

As the only internship program in the nation designed specifically to develop business and experiential skills necessary for the feedyard, interns who come to Nebraska will have a unique seven-month experience. The tri-segment program begins in late May with six weeks of class discussions and industry field trips.

From July through December, interns are assigned to a Nebraska feedyard, which is tailored to their specific goals and interests. Once placed at a feedyard, interns will have the opportunity to experience each facet of the business — from animal health, economics, waste management, working with rations at the feed mill, personnel management and bookwork.

Finally, students will return to campus in December for two weeks to review their experiences at feedyards and learn from the experiences of other students in the program.

The late Terry Klopfenstein, Emeritus professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pioneered the Timmerman Feedyard Management Internship and has mentored hundreds of graduate students during his 47-year career at Nebraska.

Timmerman Feedyard Management Internship applications close March. 1. For more information, visit https://animalscience.unl.edu/unl-feedyard-management-internship.

Annual Nebraska LEAD Recognition Banquet March 17 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Douglas Kristensen, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will be the keynote speaker at the annual LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program recognition banquet Friday, March 17, at the Nebraska East Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.

During the banquet, the Nebraska LEAD Alumni Association will also be presenting the 2023 “Dr. Allen G. Blezek Friend of LEAD” award. The award honors Dr. Blezek, the long-time director who passed away in 2020. This year’s recipient is Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Prior to the banquet, the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council will conduct its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. The council will elect 2023-24 officers to its board of directors. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 6:30 p.m. banquet.

Banquet reservations are $25 and may be made by calling the Nebraska LEAD Program office at 402-472-6810 no later than March 7.

Central Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows who are completing the two-year leadership development program are: Mitch Oswald of Aurora, Abe Smith and Hannah Swink of Kearney, Cole Lewandowski of Litchfield, Stephanie Nelson of Minden, and Dylan Haas of St. Edward.

The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women, currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 42, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 Agricultural Communications Building, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940, telephone 402-472-6810 or email the Nebraska LEAD Program at leadprogram@unl.edu. The application deadline is June 15.