AgLines: Bill introduced to assist meat processors, livestock producers

A bill has been introduced in the Nebraska Legislature that would help local processors expand their capacity, create new markets for small livestock producers, and give consumers more options.
Legislative Bill 324, introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt, District 32, would create the Independent Processor Assistance Program, which provides a roadmap for increasing local processing capacity and expanding market access for small producers.
It would also make it easier for the consumer to purchase individual packages of meat directly from the producer or processor and allow the producer and consumer more flexibility when deciding where their meat is processed.
Brandt said the bill would provide much needed support for producers, processors and consumers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In Nebraska, there are limited marketing opportunities for small-scale livestock producers,” Brandt said. “The herd share program was successfully implemented in Wyoming last year in response to the effects of COVID-19 for the benefit of producers and consumers. This legislation would enable Nebraska consumers to buy high-quality Nebraska meat. When grocery store shelves are empty, this is a great alternative.”
Johnathan Hladik, policy director for the Center for Rural Affairs, said Brandt’s bill is an important step in addressing disruptions to the state’s food supply caused by the pandemic.
“Outbreaks have impeded work at many regional packing plants,” Hladik said. “When these plants pause, large-scale beef and pork producers turn to local processors to fill the void. This has created a debilitating bottleneck at every local meat locker in the state. They simply do not have the space or equipment to keep up with demand. This has left the family farms in our growing direct sales industry without a crucial partner.”
Nebraska’s winter wheat plantings hit record low
Winter wheat seeded area for 2021 is estimated at 810,000 acres, down from last year’s seeded area of 900,000 acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
According to the NASS, if realized this would be a new record low.
Nationwide, planted area for harvest in 2021 is estimated at 32 million acres, up 5% from 2020 and up 2% from 2019. This represents the fourth lowest United States acreage on record.
For the week ending Jan. 3, winter wheat condition in Nebraska rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 48% fair, 36% good and 1% excellent.
Last year, Nebraska’s winter wheat production was estimated at 34 million bushels, down 38% from last year.
The area harvested for grain totaled 830,000 acres, down 14% from 2019. Planted acreage totaled a record low 900,000, down 16% from a year earlier. The yield is 41.0 bushels per acre, down 16 bushels from last year.
Nebraska corn stocks down 11%
Nebraska corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020, totaled 1.31 billion bushels, down 11% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Of the total, 810 million bushels are stored on farms, down 14% from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 504 million bushels, are down 6% from last year.
Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 206 million bushels, down 21% from last year. On-farm stocks of 61.0 million bushels are down 31% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks, at 145 million bushels, are down 16% from 2019.
Wheat stored in all positions totaled 49.7 million bushels, down 8% from a year ago. On-farm stocks of 2.00 million bushels are down 66% from 2019, and off-farm stocks of 47.7 million bushels are down 1% from last year.
Sorghum stored in all positions totaled 7.03 million bushels, down 30% from last year. On-farm stocks of 700,000 bushels are down 50% and off-farm holdings of 6.33 million bushels are down 27% from last year.
Oats stored in all positions totaled 1.32 million bushels. On-farm oats totaled 530,000 bushels, down 21% from 2019, and off-farm stocks totaled 788,000 bushels.
Barley stored off-farm totaled 204,000 bushels.
Hay stocks on Nebraska farms totaled 4.20 million tons, unchanged from last year.
Grain storage capacity in Nebraska totaled 2.19 billion bushels, up 10 million bushels from Dec. 1, 2019. Total grain storage capacity is comprised of 1.20 billion bushels of on-farm storage, unchanged from last year, and 990 million bushels of off-farm storage, up 10 million bushels from last year.
Blum appointed to agriculture trade advisory committee
The United States Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of Nate Blum to the Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds Ag Trade Advisory Committee. Blum serves as the executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association.
The ATAC serves in an advisory role to the administration and the U.S. trade representative as it relates to issues of importance in negotiating competitive advantages for agricultural products from the United States. This is Blum’s first appointment. He will serve a four-year term which began Jan. 15 and expires in 2025.
“I am truly humbled and honored to serve … ,” Blum said. “It is a privilege to represent Nebraska agriculture generally, and Nebraska producers specifically, as we work to expand trade with new and existing partners around the world.”