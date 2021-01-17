AgLines: Bill introduced to assist meat processors, livestock producers

“Outbreaks have impeded work at many regional packing plants,” Hladik said. “When these plants pause, large-scale beef and pork producers turn to local processors to fill the void. This has created a debilitating bottleneck at every local meat locker in the state. They simply do not have the space or equipment to keep up with demand. This has left the family farms in our growing direct sales industry without a crucial partner.”

Nebraska’s winter wheat plantings hit record low

Winter wheat seeded area for 2021 is estimated at 810,000 acres, down from last year’s seeded area of 900,000 acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

According to the NASS, if realized this would be a new record low.

Nationwide, planted area for harvest in 2021 is estimated at 32 million acres, up 5% from 2020 and up 2% from 2019. This represents the fourth lowest United States acreage on record.

For the week ending Jan. 3, winter wheat condition in Nebraska rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 48% fair, 36% good and 1% excellent.

Last year, Nebraska’s winter wheat production was estimated at 34 million bushels, down 38% from last year.