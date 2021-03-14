AgLines: Cairo corn grower named national winner of National Corn Yield Contest

John Panowicz of Cairo, placed second in the nation in the H: Strip Till, Minimum Till, Mulch Till, Ridge Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 330.8272 bushels per acre.
The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1828AM™.
Panowicz was one of 506 state winners nationwide. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre – greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre.
While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first-, second- and third-place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 476.9052 bushels per acre.
“In hindsight, 2020 looked much different for all of us. For farmers, the year brought unique challenges, true tests of their determination, grit, and ability to persevere. As always, America’s farm families did not waiver in optimism or commitment,” said NCGA President John Linder, a corn grower from Edison, Ohio.
He said that “dedication, along with eyes holding the future steadily in their gaze, allowed farmers to find abundance, opportunity and success in an unforeseeable time.”
The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
NDA encourages cooperation on protecting sensitive crops
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is encouraging growers and pesticide applicators to work together to protect sensitive commercial specialty crops and pollinators from pesticides. Pesticides include all categories of pest control products such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides.
“Nebraska farm and ranch families do what they can to diversify and grow their agriculture businesses,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “At NDA we’re working to support traditional and specialty crop producers in Nebraska, encouraging growers and pesticide applicators to communicate with one another throughout the planting and growing season to raise awareness of local specialty crops and beehives.”
DriftWatch and BeeCheck are online mapping services from FieldWatch designed for reporting field locations of commercial specialty crops, organic crops and beehives. Farmers and other pesticide applicators can review the map to see where specialty crops are located. Included in the FeildWatch registry are commercial apiary sites, vineyards, orchards, fruit and vegetable grow sites, nursery and Christmas tree production sites and certified organic and transitional organic crops.
Online mapping services help satisfy requirements concerning restricted use pesticide (RUP) dicamba products. Pesticide applicators planning to use RUP dicamba products are required to complete online training and locate specialty crops in the area before using RUP dicamba products.
In Nebraska, more than 1,000 growers have registered a total of 2,170 specialty crop and apiary sites on FieldWatch. Those sites are currently found in 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties and contain more than 113,000 acres of specialty crops.
NDA monitors the FieldWatch registries for the state. Registration is voluntary, free, easy to use and secure. Pesticide applicators can view maps, sign up for free email alerts and get the free FieldCheck app, or receive direct data feeds or downloads.
In addition, applicators registered in FieldCheck can take advantage of another new feature this year – SeedFieldCheck. SeedFieldCheck allows seed companies, in near real-time, the ability to show locations of detasseling operations which helps ag applicators stay in compliance with label directions for worker safety.
Information about FieldCheck, DriftWatch and BeeCheck can be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/pesticide/fieldwatch.html or by calling Craig Romary, NDA Program Specialist, at 402-471-2351.
USDA extends application deadline for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline from March 5 to April 9 for agricultural producers to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program because of recent winter storms and some clarifications to program rules. This program assists producers who suffered crop quality losses due to qualifying 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.
“Because of recent winter storms and some program updates, we want to provide five additional weeks for producers to apply for the program,” said Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the Farm Service Agency. “I want to make sure eligible producers have the opportunity to apply and to work with our team members to help with any questions. We recently clarified policy to ensure producers who sold grain to the feed market due to quality issues are adequately compensated.”
The QLA program assists producers whose eligible crops suffered quality losses due to qualifying drought, excessive moisture, flooding, hurricanes, snowstorms, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, or wildfires. In Nebraska, the program may be most relevant for crop quality losses due to flooding and excessive moisture conditions in 2019.
Eligible crops include those for which federal crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage is available, except for grazed crops and value loss crops, such as honey, aquaculture, floriculture, Christmas trees and turfgrass sod. Additionally, crops that were sold or fed to livestock or that are in storage may be eligible.
Assistance is available in counties that received a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration or Secretarial Disaster Designation, or for drought, a county rated by the U.S. Drought monitor as having a D3 (extreme drought) or higher. Producers in counties that did not receive a qualifying declaration or designation may still apply but must also provide supporting documentation.
FSA will issue payments once the application period ends. If the total amount of calculated QLA payments exceeds available program funding, payments will be prorated.
To apply, contact your local USDA Service Center. Additional information is also available at farmers.gov/quality-loss. Producers can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364.