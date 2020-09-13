AgLines: Central Platte Natural Resources District board meeting to feature program report

The board also approved a motion to invest $500,000 over three years in an endowment for the Platte Valley Weed Management Area to fund the annual cost of maintaining water conveyance in the Platte River. Since 2009, the PVWMA has treated approximately 26,000 acres of invasive plant species within flowing channels of the Platte River in Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Merrick, Hamilton and Polk counties within the NRD.

Sept. 30 deadline to update safety-net program crop yields with USDA Farm Service Agency

USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds farm owners they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage program yields for covered commodities on the farm.

The deadline is Sept. 30 to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023. Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage should also consider updating their yields.

“The last time farmers could update yields for these important safety-net programs was in 2014,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “It is the farm owner’s choice whether to update or keep existing yields. So, if you rent, you’ll need to communicate with your landlord who will be the one to sign off on the yield updates.”