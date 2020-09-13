AgLines: Central Platte Natural Resources District board meeting to feature program report

Jesse Mintken, assistant manager of Central Platte Natural Resources District, will report on the ArcGIS Solutions Platform at the board of director’s meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at the NRD office, 215 Kaufman Ave.
The platform is used by field staff for collecting, analyzing and managing field data.
The board will also review proposals and select an engineering firm to develop a Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Plan to address flooding in the Elm and Turkey Creek Watershed. The WFPO-Environmental Assessment for the Elm and Turkey Creek Watershed Improvement Project area covers 106,185 acres in Dawson and Buffalo counties.
At a recent board meeting, CPNRD board members set the levy for their 2021 fiscal-year budget at 0.022982. With the levy set, a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 will pay $22.98 for conservation benefits provided by the Central Platte NRD including flood reduction, nitrate management, water use management, soil health, cost-share to producers, recreation and education.
Total requirements for the general and sinking fund are $24.7 million with the required property tax of $4,059,000; a decrease of $147,325 compared to the 2020 budget. The total valuation received from the district’s 11 county assessors decreased 0.0734% to $17,653,315,322.
The major expenditures in the 2021 budget are $4 million to meet future Integrated Management Plan compliance, and $2.1 million in Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations grants to complete watershed assessments.
The board also approved a motion to invest $500,000 over three years in an endowment for the Platte Valley Weed Management Area to fund the annual cost of maintaining water conveyance in the Platte River. Since 2009, the PVWMA has treated approximately 26,000 acres of invasive plant species within flowing channels of the Platte River in Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Merrick, Hamilton and Polk counties within the NRD.
Sept. 30 deadline to update safety-net program crop yields with USDA Farm Service Agency
USDA’s Farm Service Agency reminds farm owners they have a one-time opportunity to update Price Loss Coverage program yields for covered commodities on the farm.
The deadline is Sept. 30 to update yields, which are used to calculate the PLC payments for 2020 through 2023. Additionally, producers who elected Agriculture Risk Coverage should also consider updating their yields.
“The last time farmers could update yields for these important safety-net programs was in 2014,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “It is the farm owner’s choice whether to update or keep existing yields. So, if you rent, you’ll need to communicate with your landlord who will be the one to sign off on the yield updates.”
Updating yields requires the signature of one owner on a farm and not all owners. If a yield update is not made, no action is required to maintain the existing base crop yield on file with FSA.
For program payments, updated yields will apply beginning with the 2020 crop year which, should payments trigger, will be paid out in October 2021.
The updated yield will be equal to 90% of the average yield per planted acre in crop years 2013-17. That excludes any year where the applicable covered commodity was not planted and is subject to the ratio obtained by dividing the 2008-2012 average national yield by the 2013-17 average national yield for the covered commodity.
If the reported yield in any year is less than 75% of the 2013-17 average county yield, the yield will be substituted with 75% of the county average yield.
PLC yields may be updated on a covered commodity-by-covered commodity basis by submitting FSA form CCC-867 to include a farm owner’s signature.
For more information, reference resources and decision tools, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Contact your local FSA county office for assistance at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.