The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced it will provided more than $4.5 million in funding to five of Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts for Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations.
The funding will be directed toward developing watershed plans in the Central Platte NRD in Grand Island, Lower Big Blue NRD in Beatrice, Lower Elkhorn NRD in Norfolk, Middle Niobrara NRD inValentine and Upper Niobrara White NRD in Chadron.
“Nebraska’s NRDs continue to make investments and commitments to protect lives and property throughout the state,” said Jim Eschliman, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts president. “We remain uniquely positioned to provide local solutions for our watersheds in partnership with state and federal agencies.”
The Central Platte NRD received funding to complete a watershed and flood prevention operations plan for Elm and Turkey Creek Watershed. The grant will fund the cost of completing the plans. The first step of the two-year planning phase is to develop environmental assessments for each watershed. The watershed project area covers more than 100,000 acres in Dawson and Buffalo counties.
“We look forward to working with these Natural Resources Districts on these new watershed projects,” said Nebraska State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “We saw how established watershed projects sprang into action last spring following the bomb cyclone reducing flood damages and protecting natural resources. These new projects plan to provide more benefits to more areas across Nebraska.”
Giltner farmer re-elected to National Corn Growers board
Nebraska corn farmer Brandon Hunnicutt was re-elected to the National Corn Growers Association board, during the group’s biannual Corn Congress event this month. The event was held virtually instead of in-person at its usual location in Washington, D.C.
This election leads to a second term for Hunnicutt. he was first elected to the board in July 2017. Each term lasts three years. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother near Giltner.
In addition to serving on NCGA’s Corn Board, Hunnicutt serves corn farmers through NeCGA and is the vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board. He currently serves as the chairman of Field to Market, a national alliance designed to bring together stakeholders to define, measure and advance the sustainability of food, feed, fiber and fuel production in the U.S. This is the first time a farmer has been at the helm of this national Field to Market organization.
Hunnicutt’s second term will begin on Oct. 1, 2020.
Nebraska farm real estate values increase for first time since 2014
Nebraska agricultural land values increased by 3% over the last year, to a statewide average of $2,725 per acre, according to the final results of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 2020 Farm Real Estate Report. This marks the first annual increase since land values in the state peaked at $3,315 per acre in 2014.
Survey participants reported that 1031 tax exchanges, non-farmer investor interest in land purchases and current interest rate levels contributed to higher market values. These forces were reported as slightly positive in impacting future land values prior to the domestic outbreak of COVID-19.
Estimated dryland cropland values in the state rose between 3% and 4%, while the values of gravity and center pivot irrigated cropland rose 1% and 3%, respectively. However, the Northwest and Southwest Districts saw declines between 2% and 5% for the two land classes.
Grazing land and hayland value estimates also rose between 2% and 5% over the last year, with slight declines in two districts. Major cow-calf pair regions, including the Northwest, North and Central Districts, led the increase in market values, with growth between 6% and 8%.
Many cash rental rates in Nebraska were set prior to the economic shocks caused by COVID-19. The survey collection period for the Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report may partially reflect these rates and not account for possible adjustments. Landlords and tenants might consider amending contracts to account for these shocks or consider the use of alternative lease arrangements.
China makes large purchase of American corn
The U.S. Grain Council reported this past week that China made its largest purchase of U.S. corn.
The purchase represents more than half of total new crop sales: 3.717 million metric tons (146.33 million bushels) of U.S. corn for the 2020/2021 marketing year. It is the largest daily sale of U.S. corn to China ever at 1.762 million tons (69.37 million bushels), which was announced July 14.
For old crop corn, China currently ranks as the fifth largest buyer thus far in the 2019/2020 marketing year. Together, these sales provide needed positive demand news for U.S. farmers.
