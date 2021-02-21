AgLines: Central Platte NRD Board to meet Feb. 25

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will meet by audio/video conferencing at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The CPNRD board room will be available for public participation at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island, Nebraska. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Agenda items will include:
-- Andy Bishop, coordinator, will give an update on Rainwater Basin programs and employee partnerships.
-- Luke Zakrzewski, GIS Image Analyst, will give an update on the landowners and producers that received notification that they are in violation for irrigating land that wasn’t certified or approved for irrigation through a transfer in 2020.
-- Lyndon Vogt, General Manager, will report to the board.
-- Joe Krolikowski, District Conservationist, will provide a report for the board.
-- Nebraska Association of Resources District CPNRD representative, Jim Bendfeldt, will report.
-- Applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and the Central Platte NRD cost-share programs will be considered.
Area FFA students celebrate FFA week
Area FFA members and more than 760,000 FFA members are celebrating National FFA Week through Feb. 27.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in developing agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.
The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, and the organization has been influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more.
National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects during FFA Week.
National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and supporters to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. Alumni and supporters will celebrate Alumni Day on Tuesday, Feb. 23; and Thursday, Feb. 25, the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a 24-hour campaign encouraging the public to support various needs impacting FFA members.
If interested in giving, one can visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. Friday, Feb. 26, all FFA members and supporters are encouraged to wear blue and show their FFA pride.
National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat posts.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
More than half of U.S. grain exports go free trade partners
The United States has free trade agreements in place with 20 countries, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Dominican Republic-Central America FTA and free trade agreements with South Korea and Colombia.
These regions and countries represent important customers for U.S. corn, sorghum, barley, ethanol, distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and other grain products.
FTA partner countries accounted for nearly 53% of feed grains in all forms exports in the 2019/2020 marketing year — a disproportionate share of overall purchases that shows the importance strong trade policy to grain sales.
Land real estate survey result released
The National Land Realty first land real estate agent and broker survey was recently released.
Key findings show there was a significant positive impact on the rural land real estate sector in 2020 with more than half of all respondents experiencing an increase in their business over 2019. And more than 60 percent seeing an increase in land values, especially recreational land, and farmland.
“Investors rediscovered a safe haven in land real estate in 2020, which made for a very good year for land sales, with record-breaking volume in the second half of the year,” said Jason Walter, CEO of National Land. “And with all of the traumatic events of 2020, people are looking to not only invest in land outside of the city, but they are also wanting to live on the land they buy, to be able to breathe the fresh COVID-free air and reconnect with the great outdoors.”
Key survey takeaways:
-- During the pandemic, almost 22% of brokers experienced a significant increase in business, while 33.6% saw some increase. 25% saw no change.
-- Overall, respondents said that land values increased somewhat (60.9%) or significantly (5%) during the pandemic. And 29% saw no change.
-- Last year, respondents saw recreational land increase the most (50.9%), followed by farmland (18%).
-- In terms of percentage of change, Land values overall have increased between 1 and 5% (44.5%), 6 to 10% (20%) and more than 10% (9%).
-- More than 83% of agents are optimistic or somewhat optimistic about land real estate’s performance over the next 12-18 months. — 26% believe their business will grow by more than 10% over that same timeframe, while 26% think it’ll grow between 6 and 10%. And almost 24% say their business will grow as much as 5%.
-- Current buyers are coming from urban or suburban areas; 12.7% from major metro areas like Atlanta, 25.4%from smaller metro areas like Austin and 29% from the burbs.
-- Biggest challenges facing the land real estate industry are geopolitical risk (23.%), financing or interest rate risk (20%), and COVID related issues (17%).