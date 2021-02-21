AgLines: Central Platte NRD Board to meet Feb. 25

“Investors rediscovered a safe haven in land real estate in 2020, which made for a very good year for land sales, with record-breaking volume in the second half of the year,” said Jason Walter, CEO of National Land. “And with all of the traumatic events of 2020, people are looking to not only invest in land outside of the city, but they are also wanting to live on the land they buy, to be able to breathe the fresh COVID-free air and reconnect with the great outdoors.”

Key survey takeaways:

-- During the pandemic, almost 22% of brokers experienced a significant increase in business, while 33.6% saw some increase. 25% saw no change.

-- Overall, respondents said that land values increased somewhat (60.9%) or significantly (5%) during the pandemic. And 29% saw no change.

-- Last year, respondents saw recreational land increase the most (50.9%), followed by farmland (18%).

-- In terms of percentage of change, Land values overall have increased between 1 and 5% (44.5%), 6 to 10% (20%) and more than 10% (9%).