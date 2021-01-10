AgLines: Central Platte NRD grazing deferment applications due by Jan. 31

Applications are being accepted for the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s grazing deferment cost-share program.

Grazing deferment is essential when planning for a prescribed burn. Allowing the site to rest provides the adequate fuel load that is necessary for a successful burn. Most burns rely on fine fuel made up of warm season grasses for combustion to create the desired impacts; which is why it’s important to allow “dead grasses” to remain in the field to serve as the fine fuel for your prescribed fire.

Central Platte NRD provides cost-share incentives for landowners to defer grazing in a pasture for one growing season, so that a prescribed burn can be successfully applied in the following year to help in cedar reduction.

Cost-share is available at $15 per acre with a maximum of $30,000 per landowner. One application per landowner per year is allowed. Applications must be received by Jan. 31 of each year for approval in February.

To learn more about deferred grazing or to sign up for cost-share, call the Central Platte NRD at 308-385-6282 or visit the NRD’s website at cpnrd.org and click on the Cost-Share Funding link.

Vander Wilt named acting state conservationist