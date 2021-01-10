AgLines: Central Platte NRD grazing deferment applications due by Jan. 31

Applications are being accepted for the Central Platte Natural Resources District’s grazing deferment cost-share program.
Grazing deferment is essential when planning for a prescribed burn. Allowing the site to rest provides the adequate fuel load that is necessary for a successful burn. Most burns rely on fine fuel made up of warm season grasses for combustion to create the desired impacts; which is why it’s important to allow “dead grasses” to remain in the field to serve as the fine fuel for your prescribed fire.
Central Platte NRD provides cost-share incentives for landowners to defer grazing in a pasture for one growing season, so that a prescribed burn can be successfully applied in the following year to help in cedar reduction.
Cost-share is available at $15 per acre with a maximum of $30,000 per landowner. One application per landowner per year is allowed. Applications must be received by Jan. 31 of each year for approval in February.
To learn more about deferred grazing or to sign up for cost-share, call the Central Platte NRD at 308-385-6282 or visit the NRD’s website at cpnrd.org and click on the Cost-Share Funding link.
Vander Wilt named acting state conservationist
LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced that Jeff Vander Wilt will serve as the acting Nebraska State Conservationist.
Vander Wilt comes to Nebraska from South Dakota where he serves as the assistant state conservationist for programs and has more than 25 years of experience with NRCS.
Craig Derickson had served as the Nebraska State Conservationist for NRCS for the past 10 years. He retired Dec. 31 after 35 years of federal service. Vander Wilt was asked to serve as the acting Nebraska State Conservationist for the next 120 days, or until the position is permanently filled.
“I am excited about this opportunity to serve as Nebraska’s State Conservationist,” Vander Wilt said. “Nebraska has a strong conservation partnership, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it for the next couple months.”
During his time in Nebraska Vander Wilt hopes to visit some of the 77 NRCS field offices located across Nebraska. He looks forward to having the opportunity to work with Nebraska’s conservation leaders and partners including the Natural Resources Districts (NRDs).
For more information about the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services it provides, visit www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
CPNRD accepting college scholarship applications
Applications are now being accepted for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop Memorial College Scholarship Program from the Central Platte Natural Resources District.
Applicants must be a college junior, college senior or fifth-year-plus student seeking a natural resources degree. Five scholarships will be awarded at $1,000 per student for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants or their parent(s) must reside within Central Platte NRD boundaries; which reach from Gothenburg to Columbus along the Platte River. Return applicants and recipients are eligible to apply. Applications must be postmarked by April 15.
Central Platte NRD’s college scholarship program was implemented in 2007 and has provided $115,000 to 125 students. Applications are available at the K-12 Ed Resources link on the Central Platte NRD website: cpnrd.org or by contacting Marcia Lee at 308-385-6282 or email: lee@cpnrd.org.
Some of the careers that qualify:
- Agriculture: Business representative, engineer, inspector, agronomist, applied science/diversified
- Biologist
- Engineer: Civil, mechanical, chemical
- Conservationist, resources management
- Natural resources/environmental educator
- Geographic information systems specialist
- Geology engineering
- Grazing livestock system
- Hydrologist, hydrogeologist
- Soil and water conservation
- Rangeland management
- Soil conservationist/ soil engineer
- Vocational/agriculture educator
- Water resources specialist
- Other related careers.