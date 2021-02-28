AgLines: Central Platte NRD plans drainage ditch in Grand Island, new monitoring wells in area

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors has selected Downey Drilling to construct 12 dedicated monitoring wells in Buffalo and southern Hall counties in the amount of $27,546.42.
CPNRD staff measures 450-500 wells throughout the district each spring and fall to monitor groundwater levels as part of the Groundwater Quantity Management Program.
The new wells will replace irrigation wells that are no longer accessible to measure. The wells may also be used to monitor nitrate in the vadose zone in the future.
The board also approved a Scope of Services contract with Olsson Inc., for up to $87,500 to design a drainage ditch from Wildwood Drive to Locust Street for the Platte Valley Industrial Park in Grand Island.
The project will consist of grading existing county road ditches from Blaine Street to Schimmer Drive, easements and installation of a 36-inch storm sewer pipe that will drain into the south channel of the Wood River Flood Control Project.
Central Platte NRD will manage construction and acquisition of all right-of-way and/or easements within city limits.
The estimated $650,000 project cost will be shared by the partners including Central Platte NRD, Grand Island Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Grand Island. Hall County is a partner in the project through in-kind services with easements and ditch work.
Central Platte NRD’s cost is estimated to be $180,000 and will be funded in two fiscal budget years. The final design is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1
NDA accepting applications for youth ag institute
LINCOLN— It’s application time for one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state — the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute.
This year, NAYI is celebrating 50 years of bringing together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about the state’s agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.
NAYI is planned for July 12-16 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus and will follow any COVID-19 recommendations in place at the time. Applications are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15 to apply. NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture.
This year’s NAYI 50th anniversary theme is “Timeless Traditions” and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, awards presentations and creative opportunities to interact with other participants.
LEAD fellowship applications available for Group 40
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development Program, a two-year development program for leaders in the state’s agricultural sector, will resume programming in 2021, following a year-long pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska LEAD is accepting applications for its 40th cohort until June 15. In addition, the program’s 39th cohort will resume its monthly seminars and other scheduled activities this fall.
Applications for Group 40 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.
“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director.
Applications are due no later than June 15 and may be requested via email by contacting the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu. Those interested in the program may also request an application by writing to Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940 or by calling 402-472-6810. Information about the selection process is available at www.lead.unl.edu.
Nebraska layers down 3%
Nebraska’s layer numbers during 2020 averaged 8.57 million, down 3% from 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The annual average production per layer on hand in 2020 was 284 eggs, down 5% from 2019.
Nebraska egg production during the year ending Nov. 30, 2020, totaled 2.43 billion eggs,down 9% from 2019.
Total number of chickens on hand on Dec. 1, 2020, (excluding commercial broilers) was 9.87 million birds, down 12% from last year.
The total value of all chickens in Nebraska on Dec. 1, 2020, was $31.6 million, down 26% from Dec. 1, 2019. The average value decreased from $3.80 per bird on Dec. 1, 2019 to $3.20 per bird on Dec. 1, 2020.
Nebraska cattle on feed up 5%
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.61 million cattle on feed on Feb. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 5% from last year.
Placements during January totaled 530,000 head, up 4% from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of January totaled 460,000 head, down 4% from last year.
Other disappearance during January totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.