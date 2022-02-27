AgLines: Central Platte NRD sets irrigation deadlines for producers

Irrigators in the Central Platte Natural Resources District are reminded to contact NRD staff if they are planning any changes this irrigation season.

Irrigators are required to inform the CPNRD of any development work that concerns newly irrigated acres. Any land that is not certified as irrigated with the NRD cannot be irrigated unless the newly irrigated area is offset by applying for and completing a transfer request with CPNRD, prior to new acres being irrigated.

Transfer requests for the 2022 growing season will be accepted through March. All transfers must be completed before irrigating. Producers who fail to obtain an approved transfer from the NRD are subject to penalties.

Purchasing Land Individuals looking to purchase new land should check the certified irrigated acres of a property before making any buying decisions. Visit CPNRD’s Interactive Map at: cpnrd.gisworkshop.com to check all certified irrigated acres.

Crop reporting form: Producers in Phases II/III of the Groundwater Quality Management Program must submit their online crop reporting form by March 31 at http://cpnrd.gisworkshop.com. The management program is showing a beneficial impact on the nitrate levels in groundwater by undertaking a long-term solution for the District’s widespread high groundwater nitrate-nitrogen problems. When completing your form, be sure to check the location and owner name of each well to be sure they’re registered correctly. You may check well registrations at: https://nednr.nebraska.gov/dynamic/Wells/Wells

Chemigation permits due: Current renewal permits expire June 1. Renewel permits cost $20 and can be issued without an inspection, however, the NRD is required to reinspect systems in operation on a spot-check basis. Renewal applications received after June 1 must comply with provisions for new permits, including a $60 permit fee and a required inspection before the permit can be issued.

To learn more call 308-385-6282, visit cpnrd.org, or stop in the Central Platte NRD office at 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island.

State ag officials list priorities for 2023 Farm Bill

ARLINGTON, Va. — As discussions for writing the 2023 Farm Bill begin, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture will direct its policy advocacy efforts regarding the bill towards 10 specific policy areas. At the hybrid 2022 NASDA Winter Policy Conference this past week, members charged the organization to participate in Farm Bill conversations involving: agriculture research, animal disease, conservation and climate resiliency, cyber security, food safety, hemp, invasive species, local food systems, specialty crop block grants and trade promotion.

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney remarked on the importance of the Farm Bill and NASDA members’ ability to provide unique perspective.

“The next Farm Bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most,” he said. “Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 Farm Bill.”

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA grows and enhances American agriculture through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, visit nasda.org.

USDA to survey farmers’ planting intentions for 2022

LINCOLN — As the 2022 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“Each year, the agriculture industry eagerly awaits USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said Nicholas Streff, NASS northern plains regional director. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in this month, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2022, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed stored on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail.

Those producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted for a telephone interview. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports to be released on March 31. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

For more information call the NASS Nebraska Field Office at 800-582-6443.

Ag leaders address methods for cultivating industry employment opportunities on and off the farm

ARLINGTON, Va. — Members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture voted to promote agricultural workforce reform and establish more pathways to careers in the industry during the hybrid 2022 Winter Policy Conference

First, NASDA members adopted policy to support the ability of H-2A and H-2B workers in good standing to apply for permanent visa residence or citizenship, creating opportunities for non-seasonal agricultural employment. Additionally, members acted to deliberately foster the growth and development of a new generation of U.S. agricultural professionals.

NASDA President, New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball praised members’ actions saying, “Systems that retain our skilled workers and support a dependable workforce for the agricultural and food industries are necessary to a strong food supply. Supporting a pathway for current H-2A and H-2B workers in good standing to apply for permanent visa residence or citizenship and for our workers in non-seasonal sectors of the industry will help alleviate labor shortages and create a more resilient food system.”

NASDA’s policy supports the authorization of contract-related visas to enable workers to remain at their place of work through the duration of the contract, rather than the end of a season.

“Understanding the need of farmworkers and their families and the demand for labor across the U.S. food system, NASDA will continue to advocate for flexible, efficient visa programs that permit year-round employment for agricultural workers, along with other programs that address workforce challenges on a broader scale,” Ball said.

Acting to support all careers in agriculture and introduce the next generation to all the industry has to offer, NASDA members recommended the establishment of funding streams from the United States Departments of Education, Agriculture and Labor. Funding would be used to support agricultural education programs, create apprenticeships and establish partnerships to promote industry job openings off the farm and address regional employment needs.

“Using this multi-layered approach, will allow children at all levels the opportunity to be exposed to the agricultural industry and be excited about a future career in agriculture.”

For more information about NASDA’s efforts to advance the U.S. agricultural workforce, visit NASDA.org/WorkforceDevelopment.

Nebraska farm numbers lower

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during 2021, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The number of farms and ranches in the state, at 44,800, was down 700 farms from 2020. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 400 farms from a year earlier while operations with agricultural sales of $100,000 or more decreased 300 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 44.8 million acres, down 100,000 acres from 2020. The average size of operation, at 1,000 acres, was up 13 acres from a year earlier.

Access the National publication for this release at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/5712m6524